Laser-sharp focus on the future

Riley Risinger knew at the age of 9 that she wanted to walk in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Dr. Brad Risinger and Dr. H. L. Risinger, respectively, and she is well on her way to completing her goal of becoming a third-generation family member to join Risinger Orthodontics.
“I always knew that being an orthodontist was what I was going to do,” Riley said. “Mrs. Herring, my first-grade teacher, reached out to me not that long ago and said she remembered on my ‘What do I want to be when I grow up’ assignment, I said dentist, orthodontist.”
A 2016 graduate of Tivy High School and 2019 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Riley will take the next step toward achieving her goal as she begins dental school in July at the University of Texas Health San Antonio School of Dentistry, which is rated the top dental school in Texas and ranked in the top five nationally, and is also her father’s alma mater.
“We are so proud of her,” her father, Brad, said. “There are more than 3,500 college graduates each year applying to dental school for 350 spots in Texas.”
While at UT Austin, Riley earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and is currently finishing up her Masters Degree in Biology with Texas Tech.
“If all goes well in dental school and I like it as much as I did working in the office at Kerrville, I will then continue my education by specializing in orthodontics and then move back to Kerrville,” Riley said. “That’s the plan.”
Brad says a job is waiting for her once completes her studies.
The journey will take her another seven years, with four years of dental school and three years in residency to complete orthodontics studies.
“From the time I was about 15 or 16, every summer and break from school, when dad was in the office, I was working in the office and that was where I wanted to be,” Riley said. “It was a great way to gain experience in what I thought I wanted to do. It’s a long planning process, so I had the opportunity to see first-hand what my future might look like, and I loved it.”
Riley said she also enjoyed getting know the patients and their families, and could appreciate that many of the patients who were coming to her dad for orthodontic treatment are children of her grandfather’s patients.
“It’s great being involved the community in that way,” Riley said.
She said her eyes are wide open to the challenges that lie ahead, but as she has done all her life, she will be extremely focused and prepared.
“The first year in dental school is the most difficult,” Riley said. “If I think about all of the most difficult classes I’ve had so far and multiply that by 10, that is what that first year in lecture will be like … to make sure you have the basics before you start working on patients.”
Riley said in her second year at dental school, she will begin working on hand skills.
“The precise work it requires to work with teeth is not a natural skill that all of us do every day, so that is a hard learning curve in that second year to be able to work in such fine, millimeter units inside of someone’s mouth,” Riley said. “Luckily, I’ve had a little bit of work with that working in my dad’s office.”
Riley describes herself as a “very analytical” person who enjoys personal relationships with others, saying that orthodontics was a great way to capitalize on her personality traits in loving both science and people.
“I’ve always had a passion for technical and analytical tasks and I always knew that I wanted to help people in the span of healthcare, but I loved that personable aspect of dentistry and I saw what my dad did and I thought ‘What can I do that can pair my technical and analytical side with the more personable side.’ Luckily, my dad and I are a lot alike and I decided to do exactly what he chose, because he has those same personality traits.”
Riley is incredibly smart and ultra-focused on her goals, currently simultaneously preparing for dental school, completing work on her masters degree and opting to take a lab course in Austin, in addition participating in a COVID-19 research study program.
“I am currently taking classes online at Texas Tech and commuting to Austin to attend the lab classes,” Riley said. “It is challenging, but I make it work.”
To say that Brad and his wife, Tory, are proud of their daughter is an understatement and her journey so far has mirrored that of her father’s.
“I was a lot like her. I started out and said ‘I want to do what my dad does’,” Brad said. “I worked here in high school as well. I worked on trimming the models for my dad and was always good working with my hands, so it was a natural evolution for me. My dad was always happy and in a good mood when he came home from work, so I knew it would be fun job.”
Brad said he enjoys the work and agrees that his patients become family over the years.
“When I was in dental school and would come home for a break, I would help my dad in the office and when I was in ortho school, I could really start working with patients, so I was doing some of that,” Brad said. “I remember I graduated on Dec. 10, 1996 and I think it was eight days later and I was up here working.”
Brad said he and his father, Dr. H.L. Risinger, worked for about two years together before his father retired.
Brad said he graduated from the same dental school that Riley will begin in the summer. He received his orthodontics training at St. Louis University in Missouri, a school that Riley also has plans to apply to when it is time.
Brad said he never asked his father if he was proud of him when he joined the family business, but he knew that he was. And now, watching Riley, Brad said the experience is surreal, knowing that she will eventually take over the family business some day.
Dr. H.L. Risinger opened Risinger Orthodontics in 1966 alongside his wife, Rose Marie, who ran the office.
Brad was born and raised in Kerrville and graduated from Tivy High School in 1987. He and his high school sweetheart, Tory, attended Angelo State University together and married after Brad completed dental school.
“Two weeks after he graduated from dental school in 1994, we were married and then packed our bags and moved to St. Louis for his residency,” Tory said.
Once he completed his studies, Brad returned to Kerrville to work with his father, while Tory capitalized on her business degree and took over the office duties from Brad’s mother, Rose Marie.Tory said she worked for a software company in St. Louis and when she began working at Risinger Orthodontics, she utilized her experience to upgrade patient records and bookkeeping.
“Before that, it was pencil post ledger,” Tory said. “So I came in and while he learned through is dad, I converted the office to orthodontic software and quickbooks and we computerized the office.”
Brad said Tory’s contributions were invaluable, because “they don’t teach you the business side in dental school.”
Looking ahead, Risinger Orthodontics will continue to thrive under the guidance of family members, as Brad and Tory’s son, Race, is currently attending the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and they hope he will also contribute to the practice once he graduates.
Brad said he looks forward to the day that he welcomes Riley into the practice, saying he cannot wait.
“We’ve been planning it and she is working so hard, so when it finally happens, it will be amazing,” Brad said. “Honestly, it is very emotional.”
Tory said she experiences joy in watching her daughter continue to succeed.
“I know how hard she has worked to get to this point,” Tory said. “The competitiveness to get into dental school … I mean, there are thousands of applicants and only 350 spots in Texas. I think about all of the mentors and all of the teachers in this town who have been rooting for her. I’m just overwhelmed with thankfulness to God. I just know how hard she’s worked and she just never gave up.”
Going forward, Riley said she will continue the hard work and know that her parents are there if she needs them.
“My dad is a great support system for me, because he has walked this same path,” Riley said. “There’s been several times, in every phase of school so far, that I feel like I can’t imagine a day where I will know all of this, but your brain is a muscle and it keeps expanding and allows us to keep learning. My dad always told me that college is harder than high school, dental school is harder than college and ortho school is harder than dental school. Even in college, I would think of that when I had a difficult class and tell myself that I was going to tackle it and prepare for dental school.”
Riley will complete her master’s program soon and will immediately prepare for dental school, taking some time to work with her father when she can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.