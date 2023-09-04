Petition circulating in support of Reeves, against hand-counting ballots

“Support Bob Reeves and Oppose Rich Paces…Please NO NEED to Donate” reads the online petition to address the issue of County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves no longer serving as the county’s election official after Oct. 1.
In a bipartisan move last week members of both the local Democratic Party and Republican Party joined forces to garner signatures on an online petition supporting Kerr County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves. Reeves announced at the Aug 28 meeting of commissioners’ court that he will no longer conduct elections after Oct. 1 if county leaders cannot come to consensus on how the ballots will be counted.
Organizers of the petition drive are Democrat John Harrison, who authored the petition, and Republican Layng Guerriero, but they represent a large group of concerned local citizens.
“Paces is conflating something that is a national issue and trying to make it a Kerr County issue. They are creating a problem while they are trying to solve a non-existent problem in Kerr County,” said Layng Guerriero.
Harrison said the idea of the petition started among a group of his “like-minded friends” who were text messaging each other.
“We decided we wanted to write up a petition and make it as blunt and to-the-point as we could, so that’s what I did. I have a high level of respect for Bob and also Nadine Alford, who I have worked with in elections. I was very upset and wanted to do something to demonstrate support for both of them,” Harrison said.
Harrison said he was not sure what the impact the petition will have on the county leaders, but hopes it will have a positive effect on the decisions yet to be made.
Reeves announced at the Aug. 28 meeting of Kerr County Commissioners that he was no longer willing to serve as the county’s election officer after the new fiscal year begins, citing the disharmony on the court on the hand-counting of ballots issue.
He told the court that after attending an elections workshop with the Secretary of State’s office in Austin, that unless the court unanimously supports one single counting method for the county, then he and his office will no longer be in charge of conducting elections in Kerr County after Oct. 1.
“If I had to get on the stand (in a lawsuit) and defend hand-counting, I could not do it,” Reeves told the court. He said without the court’s unanimous support he could not defend the use of the Hart equipment either. “I’ve been placed in a no-win situation,” Reeves said.
Reeves and his staff have been conducting the elections in Kerr County since the 2008-2009 budget year.
Historically elections were conducted by the county clerk’s office, but changes in that office at the time made it necessary for Reeves to take over the duties.
He has never received a stipend for performing extra duties outside his statutory duty of being the county’s voter registrar and maintaining the voter rolls.
In the introductory statement on the petition Harrison explains why the petition matters.
“Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Office, and his staff have successfully run elections in Kerr County since 2016. These elections have been held without any issue related to security and/or accuracy of results. Along comes Commissioner Paces and a number of outside Kerr County and outside Texas so-called experts saying we need to hand count all ballots. Bob Reeves has made it clear that he will not support the hand-counting methods.
“We, the undersigned, stand with Bob Reeves and adamantly oppose Commissioner Paces’ efforts to substitute hand counting of paper ballots for the state approved voting system that has served Kerr County well for decades.”
To sign the petition, go to www.change.org/p/support-bob-reeves-and-oppose-rich-paces. The petition had 498 signatures as of Monday morning.
Comments made on the webpage by Kerr County residents who signed the petition include the following:
“Bob Reeves deserves our support. Moving to hand counting invites so much room for error. Humans are prone to error and distraction, not to mention this would slow down receiving election results significantly. Why on earth would we reasonably do this?” (Michelle Yanez)
“I was one of the manual vote counters in the recent City of Kerrville city council election recount. Despite the fact this was a very small election, I can assure you that, despite having three counters and two candidate “watchers” at each of the six re-count tables, there was a significant risk of errors being made. From my first-hand experience, I can assure you that the suggestion that a hand count system would be more accurate at a large county-wide or general election is totally unsupportable.” (Jim Ramsey)
“I have worked elections for several years and totally trust the process in place and the personnel who run it.” (Mary Ellen Summerlin)
“I think it’s insanity to hand count over 28,000 ballots. Besides all that, where humans are involved, there is corruption or mistakes and sometimes its hard to tell which is which.” (David Pearson)
“I have worked the elections for several years and trust the process established and trust Bob Reeves and his staff. I have attended presentations put on by the county that introduced the public to our current machines and process. Moving to hand counting will prolong the counting process and it will be prone to errors.” (Valerie Chatham)
“Electronic voting has been proven accurate many times all over the U.S. Bob Reeves and his staff have been doing an excellent job over the past years made difficult by trouble-makers and misguided and misinformed groups and individuals. Leave our election process alone. It works. Support Bob Reeves.” (Pamela Hoch)
“This would be a recipe for disaster. Don’t fix what isn’t broke.” (Danny Pearson)
“I’m signing because I see no evidence of election fraud or mishandling. Bob Reeves has led the department and the elections with professionalism, ethics and integrity. Humans handling ballots an only lead to more errors, not less. We do not have the volunteer staffing to carry out such an election of hand counting ballots anyway. It’s unrealistic.” (Rhonda Wiley-Jones)
