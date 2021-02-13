Winter storm update, up to 4 inches of snow predicted

The National Weather Service has provided an update to their Winter Storm Warning for Kerr County, extending the initial time frame through Wednesday and predicting up to four inches of snow by Monday.
Bitterly cold air and two rounds of wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact the region Sunday through Thursday. This could lead to major stress on the region`s infrastructure as well as cripple travel. The coldest temperatures since 1989 will impact the region.
For the Sunday through Monday morning system, freezing rain will mix with and change over to sleet Sunday afternoon, then mix with and change over to all snow Sunday evening into overnight. All precipitation will end Monday morning. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches along and north of a Kerrville to La Grange line, and ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch are possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Travel will be very difficult to near impossible across many areas late Sunday into Monday. Blowing snow in some areas could reduce visibility and snow may obscure ice underneath.
Scattered power outages could occur, especially across the Hill Country and Central Texas where ice still exists from earlier rounds of winter precipitation.
In addition, bitterly cold air will combine with gusty winds to produce wind wind chill values of -15 to 5 degrees Monday and Tuesday mornings. These values can lead to hypothermia for anyone outdoors.
Another final round of wintry precipitation is forecast Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
Now is the time to prepare for this hard freeze and winter precipitation.
