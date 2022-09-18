Flooding issues mulled at public meet

Development of a comprehensive plan to address flooding issues along the Guadalupe River in its entirety was delegated to the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group (Guadalupe RFPG) by the 86th Texas Legislature in the 2019 regular session.
The statewide call for flooding plans is managed by the Texas Water Development Board. The state designated 15 planning area regions and tasked them with developing regional flood plans to identify flood-prone areas and assess ways to address flooding through the first-ever statewide flood plan. Kerr County is in Region 11.
“We are trying to find the ‘low hanging fruit’ to work on now,” said Jay Scanlon from Freese and Nichols, the engineering group working with the Guadalupe FPG to develop the plan. “We want to target water treatment plants and those locations that are in potential flood areas. Some projects are already in the design phase, while others will likely fall off the list.”
A committee was set up representing the 22 counties in Region 11 which includes Kerr County and 21 other counties or parts of counties along the river and its watershed. The planning group was headquartered in Seguin with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority which manages the river from the southeastern Kerr County boundary with Kendall County to the Gulf of Mexico.
Included in the membership of the 15-member Guadalupe FPG are representatives of agriculture, small business, industry, environmental, electric generating utility, water utility, flood districts, water districts, municipalities, counties, river authorities and members of the general public.
The population of the 22-county region in 2020 was 618,874 residents. In that area there have been 36 major disaster declarations and eight emergency declarations between 1953 and 2020 with 21 percent of the declarations since 2000. There have been 42 major flood events since 1913 with significant losses of life and property.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid out almost $262 million in flood claims in the region since 1975.
A study completed for the Guadalupe FPG to guide them in developing a plan for flood management and flood mitigation found that 1,169 square miles, roughly equal to the size of Kerr County in its entirety, or 19 percent of the entire region is in risk of significant flooding incidents. That exposes 45,801 buildings, 166,622 people, 3,206 roadway-stream crossings and 689 square miles of agricultural land to flood risks.
If current growth, land development and practices continue, the amount of land area at risk of flooding is projected to increase by almost 20 percent over the next 30 years.
The planners worked with local communities to identify, evaluate and recommend 127 flood studies (evaluations), 32 flood projects, and five regional flood strategies. The plan provides for the removal of 1,168 structures from flood risk.
Ten of the initial 127 projects recommended by the plan are in Kerr County.
• City of Kerrville Harper Road to Town Creek (Fay Drive) Drainage Improvement Study;
• Kerr County Center Point Storm Drainage infrastructure project planning;
• City of Kerrville Pinto Trail Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Circle Avenue Drainage Channel Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Harper Street between Culberson Ave. and Lewis St. Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Jack Drive-Undersized Inlet Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Park Street Low Water Crossing Project planning;
• City of Kerrville First Street Low Water Crossing Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Fourth Street Low Water Crossing Project planning;
• City of Kerrville Hill Country Drive at SH 16 Project planning.
“If a proposed project has been dropped, would it possibly be added back later?” asked Tara Bushnoe, UGRA representative on the committee. The answer to her question was “yes.”
One of the committee members expressed concern that there were no prevention projects on the list proposed.
“Almost all projects will be mitigating existing flood conditions,” Scanlon said. “We will be reaching out to the sponsoring government units to prioritize projects in their area.”
The need to be sure the project will fit into the budget in the required time was stated as very important by Brian Perkins from Freese and Nichols.
Two Comfort residents, in the public comment section of the meeting, expressed concern and disappointment that Cypress Creek, which has caused significant flooding and loss of life in Comfort in recent years, was not on the list of proposed projects. Both spoke of the need of an early warning system on the creek and detailed the devastation caused by flooding in recent years.
Betty Murphy from Comfort made a passionate plea to add the flood notification system for Cypress Creek that flows through Comfort enroute to the Guadalupe to the plan.
“I am really discouraged that there are no small towns on the list for mitigation,” Murphy said. She recalled the flood in Comfort 44 years ago that did enormous damage to the small town and saw several people drown.
“They had a sensor system in Wimberly when they had their flood and everyone survived,” Murphy pointed out.
“I urge you to take care of Comfort,” she added.
Manny Flatten, a Comfort resident also pointed out the need for help for the community.
“Hard to get anything done,” Flatten said. “We are in desperate need for some help. Comfort deserves some attention.”
Flatten said one of the problems is that Comfort is in both Kerr and Kendall counties and it was hard working with the two different entities.
“Six years ago a woman was swept away in a flood just outside of my driveway and drowned behind my house,” Flatten said. “Now there is a monument right outside my door at the end of my driveway and the family puts flowers on it every six months.”
Flatten also expressed concern about the developments in the counties where buildings and infrastructures drain flood waters directly into the watershed causing flooding.
“Bad engineering has created that problem,” Flatten said. “Comfort, though unincorporated, has no voice, but we are still in Texas.”
Significant barriers exist to generating local funding and obtaining state and federal funding would be necessary to fund the studies and projects identified in the study. Of the plan estimates of the projected $782 million cost, more than $703 million would be required from state and federal sources. But the committee admitted the cost is likely to go up.
The plan was presented to the TWDB on Aug. 1, and is currently in the public comment phase. Public input from Wednesday’s meeting will be combined with comments at a second meeting planned for Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Victoria. Revisions to the plan may be made after these meetings.
The regional flood plans are due to the state in January 2023 and a statewide plan, combining the 15 regional plans, is due by Sept. 2024. Every five years afterward the statewide plan is to be updated. More information can be found at www.guadalupeRFPG.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.