As Peterson Health continually strives to improve access and offerings for the COVID-19 vaccination as they become more readily available, the existing COVID-19 pre-registration link featured on the Peterson Health website was removed and will be replaced with a new self-scheduling registration option that is currently under construction.
While Peterson Health is transitioning to the new self-scheduler, they have confirmed that every person who has already registered with the Peterson Health COVID-19 Pre-registration site as of March 29, will be directly contacted by Peterson Health staff to confirm their registration, so please be sure to answer your phone.
These calls will take place to help accommodate those who have pre-registered secure an appointment before going live with the new self-scheduling process.
The new self-scheduling link should go live in the next few weeks and will be prominently featured on the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com. The link will be accessible 24/7. Those who do not have internet, an email or access to a computer may continue to use the City of Kerrville’s call center for assistance in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
“We have worked diligently to create the smoothest process possible and are grateful for the help of First United Methodist Church, our first responders from the City of Kerrville, Schreiner University nursing students, and a huge host of Peterson Health employees who for months have fulfilled their current roles and responsibilities while also volunteering for the dozens of clinics we’ve successfully hosted since December. We are so grateful that vaccines are continuing to flow into Kerr County and we are happy to lead these mass vaccination clinics,” Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, said. “It has been a group effort and everyone has been nimble and flexible, as the situation changes daily. We hope our community will remain patient, kind, and understanding as we work together through this unpredictable element of the pandemic to the very best of our ability while furthering our mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care.”
For more information, please visit the website at www.petersonhealth. com.
