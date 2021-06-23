Rabid kitten bites local resident

A young cat that had bitten a person this week later tested positive for rabies, becoming Kerr County’s fourth case of rabies in 2021.
The June 10 incident was reported to Kerr County Animal Services, according to Reagan Givens, director.
“The caller told us that there was definite physical contact in that the person was bitten by the kitten, who was displaying unusual behavior,” Givens said. “One of our animal control officers responded to the residents in the Stagecoach area of Mountain Home, in western Kerr County, and took possession of the suspect specimen.”
The specimen was sent to the testing center and, on June 16, KCAS staff received confirmation that the animal was positive for rabies.
Per protocol, the person who was bitten had already been sent to a medical professional to begin immediate treatment to prevent rabies.
“This case serves as a perfect reminder to all of us that we should keep our dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies, which is a horrible, potentially fatal viral and neurological disease that can be transferred to humans. We never know where we might be exposed, so it is best to be as vigilant as possible,” Givens said.
“We often see rabies in skunks, bats, foxes, coyotes and raccoons in the wild, but that does not mean that rabies can’t find its way to infecting our four-legged family members – our dogs and cats – as close to us as in our own backyards,” Givens said.
“So, always make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Also, do not attempt to feed or attempt to touch wildlife or even cats and dogs that appear to be strays. Do not put out feed for wild animals near your home,” Given said. “Instead, if you see an animal acting abnormally, please contact our office or local law enforcement immediately to report the animal’s description, type of behavior and its last known location.”
Contact the Kerr County Animal Services by phoning 257-3100 or, if it is after business hours, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 896-1216.
“Rabies can spread to humans from family pets who have been bitten or otherwise infected by another rabid animal,” Givens said. “The disease can even be transmitted to cows, horses, goats and ferrets, who, in turn, can infect their human owners.”
So far this year, Kerr County has had four positive rabies cases confirmed by the lab, which matches the four cases recorded in all of 2020.
