The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to stroll along the Kerrville River Trail in search of painted Snowflake Rocks.
Blue and red rocks will be hidden at various trailheads and along the entire approximate six-mile trail (except the Schreiner University trailhead that remains closed due to COVID).
Find your rock and bring it by the Parks Office, 2385 Bandera Hwy., to redeem your holiday goodie bag! Limit one rock per family. So that others may easily find them, please do not move rocks if you do not intend to return them to the parks office. Qualified rocks will be specially marked with information on the back.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, holiday decorations will be set up for viewing at Centennial Stage in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr. Please do not climb, touch or tamper with decorations.
Also, please keep in mind social distancing and do not gather in large groups.
Need something for the kids to do at home? Visit our website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/PARD to access our kid-friendly holiday word search and coloring page. Take pictures of your completed activities and feel free to tag us in your posts on social media.
For morel information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
