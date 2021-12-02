Local grandmother needs help

The Collum family, including from left mom Beverly Collum and daughter Kaneetha, benefited from community help with fundraising in early November at an event in Kerrville, after the family lost daugher Kayla (Collum) Maughan, in photos, last July. She was killed in a fatal vehicle crash with a drunk driver and family members are helping dad Josh raise his two small children. A GoFundMe page also was set up to help.