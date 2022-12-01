County okays long-awaited subdivision regulations

After three years of study and revision, Kerr County Commissioners’ Court voted 5-0 on Monday to approve its new county subdivision rules.
However, much of the early part of the meeting revolved around actions of a developer whose proposed subdivision roads, and other aspects, were seen by many neighbors as dangerous and inadequate.
Other matters included discussion to negotiate a new contract with Motorola for a county-wide communications system, honoring retiring 198th District Judge Rex Emerson, a host of agreements for the Kerr County Sheriff, and approving a change order for the East Kerr Wastewater Project switching the contract from D Guerra Construction Co. to QRO-Mex Construction Company out of Burnet County.
Twin Creek discussion
A line of speakers hoping to get action to improve a situation with the proposed Twin Creek Subdivision, which is accessed by Eagle Ridge Road off State Highway 173. Leading off was Jack McGuire who lives nearest to the subdivision entrance. He said residents along Eagle Ridge Road were concerned about road integrity, width, and traffic safety, which had been discussed earlier in the year.
“We saw the traffic studies within the last few days, and I raised some questions,” McGuire said. He added that from a layman’s point of view, seeing a report six pages long, they saw four sentences at the end to address the issues raised, and a disclaimer the engineer made.
“We are suggesting perhaps the report was insufficient to address your legitimate questions,” McGuire said. “We consulted with four retired TxDOT people, and ADAP concurred that the questions we raised are legitimate, and they raised more questions about the reports.”
McGuire said that part of the road has a 7-1/2 inch substrate (subsurface), which was insufficient. He added that the turning radius on Eagle Ridge was too small, and there was “chaos” along the section with large trucks going in and out.
McGuire said that another issue is that they do not know who the developers are, perhaps an LLC, do not know the financial integrity, if the project is bonded and how much money was involved. He said that a man named Earl Sullivan said he represented the developer, but no one could find his credentials.
McGuire said that there might be trouble selling the land, due to a recession. He asked someone to take the opportunity to revisit the safety issues on Eagle Ridge Rd.
County Judge Rob Kelly said that with the previous way of doing plats, the developers would submit a preliminary plat process and the county would negotiate with their engineers. But now, the legislature changed the law in 2019 and eliminated the entire preliminary plat process.
When an application for final plat approval is filed, the county has 10 days to tell them what may be incomplete or wrong, and then another 20 days to file a written explanation to accept, approve, disapprove, and give chapter and verse, why.
“We in Kerr County have encouraged a voluntary pre-development consultation period, but they don’t have to do it,” Kelly said. “So far everyone’s cooperated to find a better way to develop. In this lead-up process, we’ve been hamstrung.”
According to a provision in state law, per counsel, Kelly said, “We are charged with the responsibility to protect the health and safety of the public. We are concerned about safety, but this developer can submit an application tomorrow and we can have just 30 days through the holidays.”
Kelly said he knows the road well, which he said was not safe, even now, and worried how much less that it will be. He asked Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings to give an update on recent developments that occurred last week around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hastings cited a traffic impact assessment done by a private engineer and said TxDOT did another study.
Hastings said that there were two lanes going south and one lane going north. If someone was headed northbound on Hwy. 173 and wanted to make a left turn onto Eagle Ridge Road, someone might hit you from behind, because it is just one lane. He said that another report from DEC, a traffic impact analysis, had felt like a left hand turn lane was not needed.
“Last Thursday afternoon, TxDOT said they will need a left-turn lane. That will be news to the developer,” Hastings said.
The plans have been reviewed and approved and a voluntary pre-construction meeting has been held. Hastings noted that there was no need for a bond on the project yet, if a party is not filing a plat. A bond is needed when selling the property, which the developer may be doing next year.
Hastings brought up another concern the county had, which was the thickness of base on Eagle Ridge Road. He said that portions have been reconstructed by County Road and Bridge, and said they were surprised that the, average thickness of the base was 9.5” and 2” asphalt from the chip seal. This meant it could handle arterial level traffic.
However, Hastings added, the repeated heavy loads of trucks will cause damage, if it is constant traffic.
Doug Foshee and his wife Sarah appeared to speak, saying they live at Eagle Ridge Ranch, which abuts Twin Creek, and their neighbors are landowners, county taxpayers or county residents concerned about their health and safety.
“Why?” Foshee asked. “Because an out-of-state developer has moved in, with a high density land development, a poorly thought-out plan, to the detriment of his neighbors, without consulting his neighbors, and attempted to secure the easement to access Fall Creek Rd. to no avail. They knew Eagle Ridge was unusable for such dense development.”
Froshe said he believed the developer would launch an online campaign to sell the lots quickly, take the profits and leave. He asked who would pay for the damage to Eagle Ridge Road?
He proposed that the project be paused, and the developer should work with neighbors to do a legit road study.
The potential of 1,000 more wells in Kerr County, could be deemed irresponsible on the part of everyone.
Another resident said that people tend to drive in the middle of that road which was dangerous. The developer’s representative said it was much wider, but in reality was only 19 feet wide. That curved road is not built for 200 or more cars a day. Kerr County regulations defines it as a paved country lane.
Mike Morris agreed it was a dangerous situation, where the sunsets and sunrises can cause drivers to be blinded. He said that it needs to be widened and be striped. “People drive too fast, and need to be careful.”
He said he thought there may be up to 190 new homes, and a lot of people are unfamiliar with that road.
“Narrow roads only 16 feet wide may cause people to end up in a ditch”.
Amanda McDonald said the blind curves are a dangerous situation, with too much increased traffic. The residents need the county’s support to keep them safe. She noted that water (availability) was also another serious issue.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said, “We understand the problem. I feel like you, but there are a couple of things you should know. We are limited in what we can do. For water, that’s Headwaters’ authority. We have no authority to regulate density on any property. The only way we can regulate is involving the public safety area, but how far we can push that is a question. What can we change? If they follow our rules, we can’t do anything.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson asked about how much of a load an arterial road can handle. He added that the laws handcuff the county in how much of the three miles the county can upgrade. He said the residents could try for compensation for damages.
Hastings had concerns about the what developer’s engineers took into consideration as they prepped their report. When the developer’s engineer was asked about some of their concerns, they responded that nothing further needed to be done.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he was sympathetic to the residents’ concerns.
“I know there are a lot of frustrations, but our hands are tied. We are bound by state statutes,” he said. “That is one of the hardest things I have had to learn in this position. We are sympathetic.”
Kelly asked Foshee what he and his neighbors wanted done to make the situation better. Foshee said that they (the county) should pause the project, do a legitimate independent traffic study, ask the developer to stop building roads until the matter was resolved, and enforce deed restrictions.
Kelly replied to these points, saying that the court has only 30 days to respond to filing a plat, but if the county fought the developer by pausing the project, it could be costly to pick a fight.
As for the traffic study, Kelly said the TxDOT study was sufficient. Hastings added that another one would cost at least $1,000 and would take several months. It would be better to utilize the data already available.
Pct. 1 Harley Belew also brought up the affordability of the project to the developer, who would need to make his project profitable. This might discourage others. Hastings said if lots are sold without a final plat being filed, that’s illegal.
“The developer should build roads and come back after it’s pretty. Then they can close on the lots. That’s how it’s supposed to work,” he said.
Kelly said they were at the mercy of the timetable, of the developers, and a collaboration of developers and neighbors was the way to work through these issues.
“We don’t want to be adversaries,” he said. “It’s better to work together than fight among ourselves.”
Judge Emerson
The court voted 5-0 for a resolution recognizing Judge Rex Emerson, who will be honored at a retirement party on Friday. The resolution noted he had served for 22 years as an attorney, the county attorney for five years, and the 198th District Judge for the past 13 years. Among his attributes were “integrity, wisdom and compassion.”
Kelly said he was proud to support Emerson and he will miss him.
Other business
In other items, the court agreed that Letz and Harris would work on the interlocal agreement with the City of Kerrville to provide the city residents with animal control services and library services for county residents.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha received approval for a fourth amendment for inmate health care services with Wellpath. He also obtained approval for an interlocal agreement regarding mutual access to criminal justice information for both city of Kerrville and Kerr County and their dispatchers. Kerrville Chief Chris McCall already received City Council’s approval of the mutual access agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.