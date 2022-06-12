The population boom currently underway in the Austin-San Antonio-Hill Country triangle has reignited legitimate citizen concerns over water usage and, even more critical, possible water shortages in the area. Fortunately, the City of Kerrville has been at the forefront of water supply planning for decades, and reiterated its commitment to sound water policy with the city council’s adoption of a 100-year water supply plan in 2018 that ensures Kerrville’s water needs will continue to be addressed and met in a timely manner.
Current water sources
Currently, the City of Kerrville obtains its potable (drinking) water supplies from a diverse set of sources, including:
• Surface water. The city draws the majority of its drinking water (80 percent) from the Guadalupe River.
• Groundwater from local aquifers. The city relies on the Lower Trinity Aquifer for 20 percent of its drinking water.
• Utilization of aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) of surface water. The city has more than one billion gallons of stored surface water in the ASR system, which equates to approximately a year’s worth of water based on current utility customer usage data.
• The Loop 534 Ellenburger Aquifer well, which was connected to the city’s water system in mid-2021. Located near Loop 534 and Legion Drive, the well can produce more than 700 gallons of fresh groundwater per minute (or approximately a million gallons per day), and will be a major asset to business and home expansion in the East Kerrville area.
Additional water strategies
While these sources will continue to supply the majority of Kerrville’s water needs for growth projected through 2050, the long-range water supply plan places major importance on developing additional water strategies for long-term community needs. Preferred and primary strategies include:
• Increased conservation management and efforts. On the conservation front, the city’s 95-million gallon Water Reuse Storage Facility completed in 2018 in east Kerrville has proved crucial in supplying a major water source for local heavy-use irrigation customers, while at the same time freeing up strain on the city’s drinking water supply capacity during peak usage times in hot summer months. Reclaimed water volumes eliminate the need to use approximately 260 million gallons of community drinking water per year for irrigation purposes, which equates to what almost 3,800 households utilize annually.
• Development of additional wells and potentially remote well fields in the Ellenburger Aquifer. The city, in conjunction with the Headwaters Water Conservation District (HWCD), plans to continue exploring the Ellenburger Aquifer with the intent of putting even more large wells into production.
• Acquisition of Guadalupe River water rights to improve the reliability of surface water supplies.
Other facts
The City of Kerrville currently supplies potable water to over 10,000 utility customers, and the aforementioned long-range water strategies are estimated to add an additional 300-400 million gallons per year to our potable water capacity.
To view the City of Kerrville’s long-range water plan, please visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/35169/2018_Report_Kerrville_Long_Range_Water_Plan_Final.
