Some businesses and events that used to make the Doyle neighborhood “home” are now memories for Kerrville’s Black and Hispanic community. But the current residents hope to find that spirit again with history lessons and tangible improvements.
Lois Shaw
Lois (Green) Shaw said she and her husband arrived in Kerrville May 1, 1969; and first lived across the street from the Doyle School building, which then was Kerr County Day Care.
She recalled the neighborhood residents going to the Famous Door and Pleasure Garden; and said Mt. Olive Baptist and Barnett Chapel Methodist churches had thriving congregations then.
“What I loved most was the neighborhood was family-oriented, ‘your family was my family’ and everyone looked after all the children,” she said. “The Doyle pavilion was a gymnasium then, and community people would sponsor children’s summer activities there, like teaching gymnastics, or swimming in the Theodore Martin Pool. I would like to see that swimming pool rebuilt there.”
The school always had a Mayday Celebration, Shaw said. The Shaws were brand new to their home when she was invited by a new acquaintance to not only attend, but told, “I’ve got you down for a cake or pie.” She said she was surprised, but made two pies anyway and went to the Maypole wrapping party.
What also surprised her then, and made her mad, was discovering white residents called this area ‘the Settlement, where colored people lived.’ And she and her husband first found a home elsewhere in Kerrville they wanted to buy, but were told by their realtor that was not allowed. “I think that changed in the mid-1990s.”
Shaw worked in the operating room at the former Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital downtown for 14-plus years, then in personal care and administration at Leslie Place. Her husband worked at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Fish Hatchery.
Kerrville’s swimming pool was located then at the end of Earl Garrett Street, across from the (closed) Bluebonnet Hotel, she said, “But it was not open to African-Americans or Hispanics.”
The Doyle community had a store that also included a washateria; and there was a gas station across from the Methodist church.
Raymond Hardee
Hardee, 82 and a lifelong Kerrville resident, said the Kerr County pioneer in his family was Jack Hardee who came to Kerrville in the late 1890s; and Raymond’s grandfather Jack Hardee had jobs as a nightwatchman for businesses in Kerrville and San Antonio.
“Most of them were ‘self-employed.’ One relative was a woodcutter,” he said. “My mother came to Kerrville as a 12-year-old. She and her brother lived nearer Houston and she had asthma. Then her brother was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) and the doctor said the best place he could go was to Dr. Thompson’s sanitarium in Kerrville. So they both came to Kerrville and my mother lived with relatives while he was a patient there.”
Hardee remembers baseball games as prime entertainment in the spring and summer, including after church on Sundays when everyone went to the park for the games. And he recalled the late Joe Lewis of Kerrville who played professional baseball with the Kerrville All-Stars.
“The Doyle School had grades 1-12, and in 1956, there were six of us in my class. In 1951 I think the largest graduating class had 10.”
In the Doyle neighborhood, he recalled the Mosbys operated a funeral home; and Sammy Brown and the Bratchers had a taxi service. A favorite entertainment spot was the Famous Door, at which Hardee recalled good food and a dance floor. Residents also went to the Pleasure Garden especially for barbecue, he said, and big-name musicians would come to play for dances on their pavilion. Another eatery was the Green Door, he said.
“I worked summer jobs at the Bluebonnet Hotel downtown in the laundry; and sometimes at the Texas Lions Camp. I was a busboy and waiter at restaurants, and I was one of the first bartenders at the Inn of the Hills when it was first opened.”
In later years, he said he had jobs at Kerrville State Hospital; First National Bank, and was the first African-American hired at Mooney as a welder for parts.
“After that I pursued the insurance business, and then worked for Kerrville ISD until I retired, after teaching special education students at the high school. But they also talked me into driving a school bus after that, too.”
Asked about attending movies here, he said the tickets were 10 cents, but African-Americans were only allowed to sit in the balcony at the old Arcadia and Rialto Theaters downtown.
Asked if he ever rode the railroad that used to run to Kerrville from San Antonio, Hardee said no, but he used to help turn the engine around on the turntable in the Doyle neighborhood at the end of the line. He recalled the livestock pens on McFarland Street and said the Schreiners ran a spur line to their wool warehouse on Water Street with the tracks running in front of the Secor Hospital on what is now the 300 block of Sidney Baker.
About military service across the years, Hardee said most young Black men in Kerrville enlisted and served in World War II, and said all returned. Some also served in Korea and Vietnam, he said, and recalled three who had military careers, Floyd Blanks, C.C. Williams and Felton Brown.
Clifton Fifer
Clifton Fifer Jr., almost 70, retired Kerrville ISD teacher, Buffalo Soldier re-enactor and unofficial Doyle neighborhood historian, said his father Clifton Sr. was a city foreman at the Sanitation Department 1958-91.
The first Fifers came about 1871, he said.
“While my father was with the city, about 1965, he also had his own county sanitation service that included River Hills, Kerrville South and Ingram, plus some of the camps towards Hunt. He had that business until 1984 and turned it over to my younger brother Maceo C. Fifer. He ran it to about 1996 and sold it.”
Fifer said his father also made a business of buying junk copper – wiring, car batteries and other things – and burned off or stripped the copper. Then he sold the copper once or twice a year to a man who came from New Braunfels to get it.
“Rose Norris had a grocery store on Swigert Street then, and Chico’s store on Schreiner Street was open until the early 1970s. Quinlan Store was at Schreiner and Lemos streets on the southwest corner and they had a great meat market there,” Fifer said. “The neighborhood had its own gas station, the Rainbow Store and Sammy Brown’s taxi service.”
He recalls entertainment and good food at Hillye Frazier’s Pleasure Garden with its barbecue; Edward Bratcher’s Famous Door; The Cabin on Barnett Street; The Dream near Upper and Wallace; Pennicks’ Green Door on Davis Street; and John Silver’s on McFarland at Paschal.
“Ella Phelps had a place too, plus a string of little houses and a 12-room hotel on her property. There were some hotel rooms at the Famous Door; and Alene Fifer’s White Rose Hotel at Barnett and Webster.”
Fifer said a tree surgeon named Charlie Isaac lived nearby; and Floyd Lewis had a construction company.
He said Doyle School had combined grades in classrooms, 1-3, 4-5-6, 7-9, 10-12, and Principal “Prof” B.T. Wilson personally taught the seniors. Wilson also was known in and outside the Hill Country as a musician.
The Kerrville All-Stars baseball team was formed here; and one player, Hubert McCoy, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants. Everyone looked up to the Doyle Dragons who were winning everything for a while, he said.
“The community was ‘parental.’ Everyone looked out for everybody, including the children. You were known for what you did.”
He said his parents and a grandmother who lived across the street all stressed education; and he went to college because it was expected of him. Grandmother had only a third-grade education, but she emphasized it, too.
As for his storytelling and interest in history, that was inherited from his parents and other adults – all called “Aunt and Uncle so-and so” – who told stories at all gatherings, especially Black History; and taught by Prof. Wilson. “It was unorthodox but it worked.”
Joe Castillo
Joe Castillo said his family arrived in Kerrville in 1946 after World War II. His father had TB and was sent to this VA hospital for treatment. Joe attended Tivy Elementary School, then Starkey when it was new.
There was a Catholic church in the neighborhood then. Later his family changed from Our Lady of Guadalupe to Notre Dame Catholic Church. Joe was accepted for enrollment in Notre Dame School in seventh and eighth grades.
He decided in eighth grade he wanted to be a priest, so he was sent to a Catholic boarding school in San Antonio as a preparatory school. After two years, he and the school instructors agreed “I probably wasn’t cutting it in that kind of work;” and he returned to Kerrville.
At Tivy High School, he “felt out of place as a new kid.” Castillo said he tried football as an entry to acceptance, based on experience with the Notre Dame team, but still wasn’t accepted. At 17, he chose the U.S. Marine Corps and surprisingly for him, found his father willing and ready to sign his paperwork.
“I did my four years and got out; and returned to Kerrville,” he said.
He found a job at Mooney and stayed 10 years, getting married and buying a home along the way. But he also got laid off nine times in those years. “In ‘down’ times, they sent me out to bid on possible machine shop jobs.”
“I changed jobs to work for a TV repairman when TVs had tubes; and the owner said circuit boards were coming. He said if I went to school and came back to work there, I could buy his business.”
Again, Castillo left Kerrville, to attend DeVry training school in Dallas. “While I was there, Xerox came for a job fair. They promised better pay and a brand new car every two years for salesmen. They hired me and 18 others.”
Castillo spent 32 years with that corporation, three years to promotion to a manager’s slot and an upward track from there. He traveled all over the United States as assigned, finally in New York City, their biggest branch. And his wife and five children in Denver, Colo., moved to New York to live.
“All that time I’d only visit Kerrville to see my parents and in-laws. My three sisters were still living here,” he said. “In 2007 I retired to Kerrville. I came back to help them help out our Mom and my mother-in-law.”
He also started using his training and business skills to volunteer for the Christian Men’s Job Corps, and did motivational speaking to local “employee” groups. Since returning, he also is into father and grandpa duties with his extended family.
“I love living in a community where I lived with my late mother. I remember playing football on the street and we were the first family on our street to get a television set in the house.”
He remembers discipline being given both by a sharp-eyed lady store owner when she caught him taking something without paying, and then again by his father who afterwards went to apologize to the store owner.
He fondly remembers the Famous Door had the best burgers in town, and his visits to the Pleasure Garden. But he also remembers a visit from a Marine Corps buddy who was African-American, and when they went out to eat, the restaurant owner said his guest had to eat in the kitchen.
Castillo said community togetherness started going away when the city set zoning changes but grandfathered businesses in the Doyle area until the owners died. When owners died, the city said they couldn’t pass the businesses to family members under the new zoning.
“A lot went away, and there was less community togetherness than before. It made me feel a little sad.”
His new goal is to help more Hispanic high school students graduate, then attend college and graduate from college, for a better start in adult life.
Famous Door
This well-known restaurant and event hall always looked like the neighborhood grocery store it was in the beginning, but “Bratcher’s Place” (for owner-chef Edward Bratcher) became the Famous Door, one of the most popular eating establishments for Blacks and everyone. The owner chefs and bakers featured soul food on Sundays, an array of “short orders” daily, and live music, while hosting special events, and catering elsewhere in Kerr County.
