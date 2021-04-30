Multi-generational veterans team up

Willie Askey and Adam Schlueter, right, military veterans living in apartments at Freedom's Path near the local VA hospital have teamed up this spring to plant and tend a garden behind their homes. The eastern end behind them features flowers that Schlueter's wife Cimone requested be included, while the two veterans, who served in wars years apart, laid out the rest of the 125 X 6 feet in mostly vegetables and herbs. They plan to eat all they can and give away the rest, when everything gets ripe and tasty.

Photo by Bonnie Arnold