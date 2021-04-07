Donald Pat Edson
Donald Pat Edson, 79, went to be with our Lord on April 1, 2021, in Kerrville, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be held at Western Hills Baptist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m.
He was born in Kerrville on Oct. 17, 1941, to Harris and Clara Edson. He married Julia (Judy) Edson on Nov. 27, 1965, in Brownwood, Texas.
Pat graduated from Tivy High School, class of ’59. He manufactured custom furniture at the family business, Edson’s Kerrcrafters. He was a veteran and served with the United States Army. Pat was a member and Deacon of Western Hills Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Clara Edson, and sister, Janet McClennahan.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Edson; children, Judy Highsmith, Kerri (Michael) Derry, and Gregg (Elaine) Edson; grandchildren, Candace (Todd) Korchenko, Skyler (Dean) Highsmith, Cody Highsmith, Caraline Highsmith, Michelle (Cooper) Ellis, John Derry, Stephen Burrage, Nathan Burrage, and Robert Edson; sister, Sharon Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Missions.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
