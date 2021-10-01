Residents across Kerrville (and Kerr County, for that matter) are being asked to be extra vigilant for their pets’ safety since two, separate positive cases of rabies were confirmed from incidents reported earlier this week.
“This morning (Sept. 24), I received lab test results back that showed both of the raccoons our department collected from two housing areas in Kerrville were positive for rabies,” said Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens. The raccoons are Kerr County’s sixth and seventh confirmed rabies cases of 2021.
One of the raccoons was discovered in a homeowner’s yard on Galbraith Avenue, Givens said. Kerr County Animal Services was notified on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and an animal control officer was dispatched to collect the specimen the same day.
The following day, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, KCAS received another call of a raccoon that was in a yard on West Davis Street and had come into contact with the homeowner’s dogs.
“Rabies is a potentially fatal viral and neurological disease that can be spread to humans from cows, goats, horses, ferrets and, yes, even dogs,” Givens said. “This is why I can’t stress enough how important it is to keep your cats’ and dogs’ vaccinations up to date.”
“Both of these raccoons were found in residential areas in the northwestern portion of Kerrville – in the city. You never know when a wild animal may enter your yard or come close to your home. So, we really can’t ever know when our pets or ourselves might be exposed. It is vital that we all be as vigilant as possible and take steps to protect our pets with vaccinations.”
Anyone who sees an animal acting strangely is asked to make note of the behavior, the animal’s location, which direction it is headed if it is on the move and call Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100 or, if after hours, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216.
Also, to cut down on the chance of exposure, Givens said to never attempt to feed or touch wildlife or stray dogs and cats, and never put out feed for animals near a house.
The caller whose dogs were in contact with one of the rabid raccoons was notified of Texas law that states, if a pet is bitten or has had contact with a rabid that tests positive, then that pet should be humanely euthanized.
“Most of the time, pet owners are unwilling to end their dog’s or cat’s life, so the law also provides a protocol that should be followed strictly,” Givens said.
That protocol dictates that:
• If the dog or cat exposed to rabies is currently vaccinated against rabies, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained/confined for a period of 45 days.
• If the exposed pet has not been vaccinated, then it should receive a shot immediately and placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
This year’s count of seven rabies cases already outpaces all of 2020, when only four cases were recorded.
