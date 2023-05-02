MOWA celebrates rich, 40-year history

One of Kerrville’s premier tourist attractions and home to one of the greatest collections of Western artwork in the world celebrated its 40th anniversary last weekend.
Saturday evening’s Founders and Benefactors Dinner at the Museum of Western Art ended a day-long celebration that included a mayor’s proclamation, ribbon-cutting by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, chuckwagon breakfast and several other events to celebrate four decades of operation.
Guests at the Founders and Benefactors dinner were welcomed to the event by MOWA director Dr. Darrell Beauchamp and an invocation was offered by Bob Schmerbeck, a member of the museum’s advisory board.
“Our reason for gathering here this evening is to celebrate 40 years of the museum, and look back a little bit but, more importantly, to look forward. Fourty years is a great accomplishment for any non-profit, and for this museum especially. It has a bright future because of the hard work of a lot of people,” Beauchamp said.
Beauchamp pointed out that since 1983 when the museum opened the Remuda, the group of loyal volunteers who work at the museum have contributed an estimated $7 million worth of time and value to the success of the facility since it opened.
Three of the artists whose works are currently being displayed at the museum who attended Saturday’s dinner were recognized by Beauchamp.
Pablo Brinkman, one of the members of the MOWA board and the nephew of one of the founders, L.D. Brinkman, told dinner attendees a bit about the future plans for the museum.
“We are here on this incredible night and this incredible event because everybody here tonight is a lover of art and a lover of Western art and I think, a lover of Kerrville. Stay tuned because we have some incredible, exciting things that are happening, that are coming,” Brinkman said.
Brinkman encouraged people to bring their family and guests to the museum, calling it a great asset to the community that needs to be enjoyed by all. He said people will be surprised that Kerrville has a world-class museum.
Board members and staff distributed “Challenge Coins” to all of the attendees with the challenge of raising $1.5 million needed to update and renovate the 40-year-old building in the coming months.
“The coins include the museum logo on one side and the state of Texas on the other. The coins represent the holder’s membership in that organization. These coins are a token of our appreciation and recognition of the persons who are members of an organization. We’d love for all of you to be a part of this challenge coin tradition. We thank you for accepting them as a member of our organization,” Beauchamp added.
Each coin was numbered and the chair of the MOWA board of directors, Melissa Hoelscher, received the number 1 coin.
On Sunday the museum was open to the public at no charge and activities included the burial of a time capsule, a salute to the museum’s Remuda volunteers and more public events.
The museum, originally known as the Cowboy Artists of America Museum, opened its doors on April 23, 1983. The name of the museum changed to the Museum of Western Art or MOWA in 2003. The museum is recognized nationally for its priceless collection of art by some of the country’s most renowned Western artists.
The idea of building a museum dedicated solely to contemporary Western artists began in the late 1970s when there was a major revival of national interest in the art of the West. The goal was to capture the history, landscapes and traditions of Western art of that period. At that time most works of contemporary artists were primarily confined to private collections.
Former Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, a collector of Western art himself, first talked about the need for a museum dedicated to the display and preservation of contemporary art of the West. Two Kerrville residents, L.D. Brinkman, a local cattle breeder, and Robert Shelton, a rancher and an heir to the legendary King Ranch in South Texas, provided the spark needed to begin the project in Kerrville.
Brinkman and Shelton gathered a group of people who shared the goal of building and establishing the first museum to honor the work of living American Western Art painters and sculptors. Both men pledged significant funding to the project. Oilman William Roden and his wife, Carolyn, of Midland, donated 10 acres of land adjacent to the Riverhill Country Club property to become the home of the museum.
Construction began on the museum in April 1981 and almost exactly two years later on April 23, 1983 the museum opened to the public.
The Museum of Western Art has historically been dedicated to excellence, preservation and promotion of the heritage of the West and the education and cultural enrichment of diverse visitors to the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.