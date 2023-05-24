Trustees okay School Marshal Program, hear potential issues with state funds

After swearing in two incumbent trustees and electing new officers, Kerrville Independent School Board members tackled a lengthy agenda that included approval for a proposed school marshal program within the district, and uncertainty about how current state legislation will affect the 2023-34 budget, at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
School Marshal Program
After hearing preliminary research and discussions regarding the implementation of a “School Marshal Program” within Kerrville ISD, trustees unanimously voted to pass a resolution and policies to allow the hiring of three school marshals for the upcoming school year.
As the safety officer for the district, Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy has headed up the planning for such a program for the district and presented both a resolution and policies document for the board to vote on.
Ivy explained that approval of both documents was required by the Texas Education Agency, explaining that the KISD Board of Trustees has the authority to permit a school district employee to carry a firearm.
In addition, Ivy said required training would have to be completed by the new school marshals this summer in order to begin the program in the fall.
“They (school marshals) will be retired law enforcement officers who will work for the Kerrville school district,” Ivy said. “As soon as we get approval this evening, we will start working on getting the job posting out.”
Ivy said the required training is comprised of 80 hours through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
“They will be trained on strategies on preventing school shootings and providing campus security. They will be trained on the legal issues related to the use of deadly force. They will be introduced to effective law enforcement strategies, with us hiring retired police officers, they should have that pretty well in hand,” Ivy said. “They will also be ensuring they are proficient with a handgun, and finally that they are ready to respond to an emergency regarding the use of deadly force.”
According to Ivy, KISD already utilizes four school resource officers through the Kerrville Police Department for its nine campuses. The addition of the three school marshals will provide more coverage for the larger schools, with the much smaller Hill Country High School and the Alternative Education campuses being covered by nearby marshals or officers, if the need arises.
Ivy told trustees that only three TCOLE courses are being offered this summer and KISD has reserved space for four individuals, including the anticipated three new hires.
Ivy also reported that KPD command staff will participate in interviews with prospective school marshals.
School funding
KISD Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade sounded the alarm to trustees on how the current Texas Legislature could impact anticipated funding for the upcoming school year.
“Right now, in terms of school finance, House Bill 100 is the only comprehensive school finance bill out there,” Jachade said. “We were excited about this because of what it was going to do for school funding, not just for KISD, but across the state.”
While HB100 was passed by the House of Representatives, Jachade said it is not being well-received in the Texas Senate.
The bill would have increased the allotment per child by $90, which would have increased funding to KISD by $600,000. In addition, Jachade said, HB100 would change funding to be based on enrollment and not attendance, as well as increase the transportation allotment per district.
Senators responded by proposing Senate Bill 9, which would provide a one-time teacher retention allotment, but would not increase the per-child amount for state funding.
While lawmakers debate the merits of each school funding bill, Jachade said the cost of fuel, insurance, food service, supplies, construction cost and health benefits have risen 17 percent since 2019, adding that compensation for KISD staff needs to be increased; but funding may not increase
“This means in order to have the same buying power, the basic allotment would need to be over $7,100 (per student),” Jachade said. KISD currently receives $6,160 per student.
“They (Texas Senate) have proposed this substitute bill, where they are trying to get school vouchers into the system,” Jachade said. “Right now, the state funds two systems, public schools and charters and they are trying to create a third funding system for vouchers.”
Jachade said while the school funding issues are being debated at the State Capitol, school districts are desperately trying to retain existing teachers and fill large voids left by retirees.
“We don’t know what’s going to come out of this, but we still have to plan, so we are doing that on the expense side and still waiting on revenue,” Jachade said. “We are looking at what we can cut, but we have to give raises. We’ve had that conversation and that is a non-negotiable for us.”
Jachade said new programming to meet students’ needs is necessary, which will require creating new positions such as special education, science, math and school safety.
The estimated cost of these new positions, Jachade said, is $600,000.
Planning for staff compensation increases is also underway, with pay raise formulas being considered at between 2 and 4 percent, which would cost the district an additional $800,000 to $1.6 million next year.
Jachade said he is working closely with newly-hired superintendent Dr. Brent Ringo to create contingency plans to accommodate the needs for the district based on what could occur during this legislative session.
The discussion was an information item and no action was taken.
Kerrville Public
School Foundation
Jen Wittler, executive director for the Kerrville Public School Foundation, updated trustees on the contributions made by the foundation over the 2022-23 school year. Wittler said KPSF began the school year by distributing more than $30,000 in H-E-B gift cards to 320 teachers.
“We know that teachers spend a lot of their own money on supplies, especially at the beginning of the year,” Wittler said.
Wittler said KPSF awarded more than $50,000 in Instant Impact Grants to 116 teachers in the fall and 91 teachers in the spring. In addition, Wittler said, a check for $111,000 was given to Kerrville ISD two weeks ago to fund 32 Innovating Teaching grants. “These are the grants that get teachers to think outside of the box,” Wittler said. “We had 34 teachers apply and we were able to fund 32 of those requests.”
Wittler said the KPSF Shining Stars program recognizes all Kerrville ISD staff who are nominated by their peers, the community, students and parents. This year, she said, a total 254 nominations have been received.
KPSF awarded $32,500 in scholarships, including four $5,000 scholarships to students whose parents work within the district, a $10,000 Henry “Rique” Remschel Memorial Scholarship, and a $2,500 KPSF Broadway Bank Scholarship.
To close out the year, Wittler said $15,000 will be awarded to the two “Teacher of the Year” recipients.
Other business
• Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly officially swore in trustees Rolinda Schmidt and Jack Stevens, who were re-elected on May 6.
• Trustees voted to name Dr. David Sprouse as KISD Board president, Curtis Finley as vice president, and Greg Peschel as secretary.
• Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter, who will retire next week, was honored for her 32 years of service to the district, starting as a para-professional and working her way up to administration. Ringo referred to Billeiter as a “legend,” whose impact has had a positive “ripple effect” on all around her.
• In a 6-0 vote, trustees selected Schmidt to serve as a director on the Texas Association of School Boards, serving for Region 20, position A. Schmidt abstained from voting.
• In addition to other routine expenditures, trustees voted 7-0 to spend $245,490 on laptops to be distributed districtwide for use by students. The funds will be drawn from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant Program allotment, which was provided to assist students following COVID-19.
Consent agenda
Trustees unanimously approved:
• Texas Association of School Boards Policy Update 120, dealing with grants, safety, bullying, student grievances and student discipline;
• The district’s upcoming events calendar.
