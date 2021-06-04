Peterson Health offers five days for J&J vaccine

As Peterson Health continues to meet the needs of the community, starting next week they will be offering five opportunities to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccines will be administered at the main hospital, Peterson Regional Medical Center, 551 Hill Country Drive, on the following days between 1-3 p.m.:
• Tuesday, June 8th;
• Thursday, June 10th;
• Tuesday, June 15th;
• Thursday, June 17th;
• Tuesday, June 22nd.
Pre-registration is required.
To register, call (830) 258-7373, between the hours of 8am to 5pm, Monday - Friday. Select Option 2. Registered participants should arrive at the main entrance and will be directed to PRMC’s on-site clinic by the front door greeters/screeners. Masks will be required while in the hospital building.
Shares Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, “We are proud to continue to meet the needs of our community and look forward to utilizing the allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines we have received. We realize there are community members who are interested in this one-dose vaccine and we are pleased that Peterson Health has an ample supply to administer.”
For more information, please call the number listed above at (830) 258-7373.
