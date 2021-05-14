Police nab three Houston men after manhunt

Three Houston men who are believed to be involved in the attempted theft of an ATM machine at a local bank were arrested following a seven-hour manhunt and a coordinated effort by local law enforcement agencies.
According to Sgt. Johnathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department public information officer, KPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Bandera Highway to respond to an attempted theft of the ATM on Saturday at 4:21 a.m.
“Officers arrived and found an unoccupied Ford F-250 pickup, which had been stolen earlier from Boerne, wrecked on the bank property,” Lamb said. “The truck had been used to try to pull the ATM off of its mounts. The ATM had the front cover pulled open, but the main safe was not damaged.”
Lamb said the the driver of the truck had struck a retaining wall and damaged the bank’s irrigation system before the suspects abandoned the truck and fled.
“A witness heard the attempted theft and saw the suspects run from the bank before getting in a waiting car and drive away,” Lamb said. “The witness provided a physical description of the suspects, a vehicle description of the car they fled in and the direction they drove away.”
Lamb said Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect vehicle almost immediately and initiated a traffic stop.
“But the vehicle ran from them before wrecking at the intersection of Highway 16 South and West Creek Road,” Lamb said. “The suspects fled on foot and KPD officers and KCSO deputies established a perimeter and began searching for them.”
While continuing their search for the suspects, officers observed a Mercedes sedan driving around the area and made contact with the driver, Charley Drew Curry, Jr., 28, of Houston, who said he had been called by friends who needed a ride.
“He (Curry) was detained while officers and deputies continued to search the area,” Lamb said. “He was later confirmed to be involved in this offense and was arrested.”
Later on, a local resident called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Creek Road, Lamb said, stating that the caller reported a man entering a shed on the property.
“Deputies and officers located the suspect, who ran before being detained by a KCSO deputy,” Lamb said. “The suspect, Nicholas Joseph Bell, 27, of Houston, was transported to the Kerrville Police Department to be interviewed by investigators.”
At approximately 10 a.m., Lamb said a San Antonio taxi was observed driving around the area.
“The driver (of the taxi) was contacted and reported that he had been called to pick up a fare in the area and take the caller to a Kerrville address,” Lamb said. “Officers went to the address the taxi had been called to and began searching the area, At about 11:23 a.m., a KPD officer found the suspect, Ishmael Lester Harrison, 27, of Houston, hiding in a car belonging to the property owners, who weren’t at home.”
Lamb said Harrison attempted to flee but was detained by officers and also transported to KPD.
Harrison was found to have an active warrant out of Harris County for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and two full extradition warrants out of Tennessee for felony larceny, two counts of burglary motor vehicle, and two counts of theft of property. He was booked on those warrants as well as KPD charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felony criminal mischief, possession of a criminal instrument, and felony attempted theft, Lamb said.
Curry was charged with felony attempted theft and felony criminal mischief, according to Lamb.
Bell was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felony criminal mischief, possession of a criminal instrument, and felony attempted theft.
All three of the subjects were booked into the Kerr County Jail and held pending bond. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
