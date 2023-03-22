Sheriff sees opportunity for region

A partnership between the United States Secret Service and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has not only proven to be of great benefit for local law enforcement, but more importantly, has revealed the need for a regional digital forensic lab in the Hill Country. KCSO Investigator Luke Flores was recently recognized as one of the top-performing digital forensic investigators in the nation and Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha plans to expand his own digital forensics lab to fulfill the need.
Leitha recently accompanied Flores to an award ceremony hosted by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensic Institute to celebrate Flores’ achievements.
“In fiscal year 2022, your TFO partner, Luke Flores, ranked Number 34 overall out of more than 1,500 participating examiners across the nation,” R. Brent Harlan, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service and NCFI, said.
Flores, a graduate of NCFI and a member of the U.S. Secret Service’s Southwest Regional Task Force, operates the KCSO digital forensic lab. The lab received 700 devices for forensic examination in 2022 and completed work on nearly 400 devices.
“To put that into perspective, our office ranked 34th in the nation, while Bexar County ranked 32nd,” Flores said. “We are incredibly busy. If you think about it, almost every crime has a digital component to it.”
The tremendous growth and need within the KCSO digital forensics lab has prompted Leitha to pursue the creation of a regional lab that would be funded through a cost-sharing agreement with multiple South Texas law enforcement agencies.
“I’m very proud of Luke for this and right now we’re working toward creating a regional (digital forensics) lab,” Leitha said.
The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University’s Cybersecurity Center recently conducted a study on the state of digital forensics in Texas providing data to highlight the need for increased funding and training in the field.
“The study details how far behind the State of Texas is in the field of digital forensics,” Flores said. “KCSO, however, is light years ahead of most agencies. In fact, what we are doing at this point is what they outline as a need for agencies in this case study.”
According to the study, which surveyed 184 county and district attorney offices, reveals a critical increase in the amount of digital evidence and a backlog in crime labs to examine that evidence.
“The majority of both DA offices and SOs (sheriff’s offices) reported that the number of crimes involving digital forensics their office has investigated increased or significantly increased in the past five years,” the study conclusion read. “This reported increase, combined with the increasing prevalence of mobile digital technology in our society, suggests that the amount of cases involving digital evidence that Texas DA offices and SOs encounter will continue to grow.”
The study also states that district attorney and sheriff’s offices can be hindered by the vast amount of digital data, which poses a challenge for law enforcement.
More than half of district attorney offices and more than 40 percent of sheriffs offices report they do not have an individual trained in digital forensics working within their agency.
The study concludes with recommendations for increased funding for training and hiring of digital forensic personnel and suggests state and county agencies should seek federal government grant funding to increase capabilities within the respective agencies.
Leitha said if not for the in-house digital forensics lab and Flores’ work, prosecution of Kerr County criminal cases would be delayed for more than a year, in most cases, due to the backlog in the state and federal labs.
“We have not had the need to send anything anywhere for years, because it’s all done in-house,” Flores said. “As technology advanced, it became more difficult to get into these devices but, thankfully, we’ve been able to keep up with that.”
Leitha said an entire portion of the southwest part of the state does not currently have a dedicated regional lab. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Regional Computer Forensic Lab services the northern part of the state, with the cutoff being just below Dallas, and the next regional lab services eastern Texas in the Houston area.
“That leaves a big chunk of the state without a dedicated lab and that is feeding the backlog at the DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) lab and the other smaller labs that provide digital forensic service to law enforcement,” Leitha said. “That’s the void I am hoping to fill.”
According to Leitha, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received $680,000 from the State of Texas’ Operation Lone Star Grant, which was used to enhance the local lab.
“I can’t talk about the specific tools we were able to purchase, but we wouldn’t be as efficient as we are without these tools,” Flores said. “The licensing alone for these tools is $80,000 per year.”
Leitha said the digital capability within the KCSO is “almost unheard of” for an agency the size of Kerr County to have the capability that currently exists.
“At one point, we had more capabilities in our lab than the Secret Service lab in San Antonio,” Flores said. “They’ve since caught up with us.”
Being able to identify a suspect and take them into custody is time-sensitive in many cases, such as abuse or sexual assault cases, Leitha said, and being able to expedite the forensic examination allows officers to protect victims in a timely manner.
“As an example, let’s talk about an abuse case in which the victim has evidence on their phone,” Flores said. “Instead of depriving them of their phone and allowing the suspect to remain on the streets and possibly commit another offense, the investigator can bring it right back to me and get it back to them on the same day. They are not left without their device and we have our evidence, plus we can start crunching down on that case a lot faster.”
While the KCSO has not become an official regional lab, Leitha and Flores are operating as such already, regularly providing digital forensic examinations for as many nine Hill Country agencies and being called by agencies as far away as El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley, plus points in between to assist in cases.
The only thing keeping Leitha from achieving his goal at this point is manpower, as Flores operates as a one-man specialist at this point.
“My plan is to partner with other agencies to be able to create the regional digital forensics lab,” Leitha said. “For example, the licensing for our most recent tools is $80,000 per year, as Luke said. It’s paid for by Operation Lone Star grant funding for one year, but that funding won’t always be there. That amount of money is too much for one agency, but if every agency paid $5,000 or even provided manpower, we could operate on a regional level and provide efficient and timely service to those agencies that are now waiting months and years for results on their evidence.”
Leitha said he is currently operating under an agreement with the Kerrville Police Department, who provides an employee to assist Flores, which expedites digital analysis for the KCSO. In return, KCSO does not charge KPD for digital forensic services.
“This partnership (with KPD) is working really well,” Leitha said. “The biggest obstacle in creating a regional operation is cost, which includes manpower. If every agency shares the burden, the cost to each individual agency will be minimal.”
The key, Leitha said, is that Kerr County now houses a state-of-the art digital forensics lab that is only matched by a handful of state and federal agencies that are currently backlogged in evidence to analyze.
Making the move now makes sense to partner with area and regional agencies to provide service benefits law enforcement and citizens alike.
“We have been blessed with grant money to provide the tools and equipment we need and are making a difference for area agencies, but that grant money will not always be there,” Leitha said. “Now is the time.”
Leitha said he has already spoken with five area agencies that are interested in partnering with him. According to Leitha, Flores has assisted the Texas Rangers on cases and even conducted field digital analysis on a case in Atascosa County.
