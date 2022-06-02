PRMC reinstates mask mandate due to uptick in COVID cases

Due to the current uptick in COVID hospitalizations and positivity rate, as of Wednesday, June 1, Peterson Health will be scaling up the use of wearing masks in the hospital.
At Peterson Regional Medical Center, over the past month, they have averaged four hospitalizations per day with a high of 5 and 5 percent positivity rate, with a high of 7 percent at one point. Both data points seem to be trending up. Additionally, the State’s threshold for alert status on COVID positivity rates is 5 percent. Kerr County has exceeded this threshold.
Recently, CMS has updated the language that now stipulates hospitals and healthcare settings adhere to additional precautions that are intended to mitigate the spread of COIVD. According to CMS, Kerr County’s Integrated Community Transmission Level has moved from low to high. In order to continue to comply with CMS’s additional precautions and based on the above date, Peterson Health feels that it is necessary to appropriately help our community, patients, and staff to mitigate the spread of COVID and to create a safe work environment.
Shares Cory Edmondson, President and CEO of Peterson Health, “Since the COVID pandemic, Peterson Health has been fortunate to be flexible with all of the changes that have risen over the past year. There have been periods of strict adherence and periods of relaxing protocols, while always ensuring our patients and community’s best interest and safety.
In March we were able to witness a reprieve by removing the mask requirement, while still maintaining safety measures and following our transmission based isolation practices. We were thankful for the time we had no masking but we are also accepting of the changes that need to be made in order to keep our staff, patients, visitors, and community safe throughout this ever-changing pandemic.”
As of June 1, employees in direct patient care areas or identified healthcare points will be required to wear masks. Staff will continue to screen and test for COVID upon admission and screen patients or visitors at the front entrance of the hospital and Ambulatory Care Center. All visitors or guests are encouraged to wear masks when in patient rooms or direct patient areas.
Peterson Health will continue to evaluate current data, trends, and CDC recommendations as we progress through the pandemic. For any updates or changes, visit the website at HYPERLINK "http://www.petersonhealth.com" www.petersonhealth.com.
