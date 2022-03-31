Veterans never escape horror of Vietnam

Dwight McDonald’s memories of his service during the Vietnam War remain with him to this day, including lives lost, endless danger and the fall of Saigon, to which he had a front-row seat.
And while he says he is appreciative of events like Vietnam War Veteran Day celebrated on March 29, he, like many other veterans of that era have never forgotten the treatment they received by citizens of their own country who were protesting the war.
“I usually always wear my cap (with Vietnam insignia) and I appreciate when people come up and thank me for my service, but just don’t ever tell a Vietnam War vet ‘Welcome home’,” McDonald said. “My response is … where were you 50 years ago.”
McDonald was just out of high school in Jefferson City, Mo., when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, during the height of the Vietnam War, first becoming a combat engineer and later serving as the bodyguard for Graham Martin, Ambassador to South Vietnam from 1973-75, in Saigon.
McDonald reported for boot camp in 1971 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, received combat engineer training at Camp Lejeune and was then deployed to Okinawa for a year.
“When I came back to the states, I went to MSG (Marine Security Guard) school in Washington, D.C.,” McDonald said. “That class has a 50 percent washout and then I graduated in the Top 10 percent, so I got selected for personal security.”
Upon graduating from MSG school, McDonald was sent to Geneva, Switzerland to provide security for the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks.
“From there I want to Dublin, Ireland, for ‘package duty’,” McDonald said. “Taking bombs apart, because I also went to EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) school to learn that. I was there for six months.”
After fulfilling his obligations in Ireland, McDonald was transferred to Saigon to protect Martin.
“We served at Secretary (Henry) Kissinger’s pleasure,” McDonald said. “We were assigned the embassy and to Ambassador Martin, but also offered security for VIP’s coming over … members of congress, joint chiefs of staff, secretary of defense and we did reconnaissance for them.”
As the capitol city of South Vietnam, Saigon was a hotbed of military activity and attempted insurgency and United States citizens were targets, none more so that Martin and other dignitaries.
“We operated on a ‘Circle of Safety’ basis,” McDonald said. “So nobody got inside that circle and if they did, there was a problem. Our unit didn’t have any Rules of Engagement. We were to do whatever it was to complete the mission.”
McDonald said his job also included escorting dignitaries to Pleiku Air Base and meetings with “District Chiefs,” which he said were mainly run by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
“We didn’t really know who the district chiefs were, and didn’t care. It was just our job to get our guy out there and back to the embassy safely,” McDonald said.
McDonald said as a Marine, he was trained well and despite the danger all around him, he never remembers being afraid.
“You just did what you were trained to do,” McDonald said. “The training is such that you just react. You don’t have time to be scared.”
McDonald said he recalled escorting a dignitary to an outlying location and while scouting the area, he felt a cold puff of air coming from a “vent” in the ground.
“It was a cut out in the road, because they were inside a rubber plantation and I felt the air blow by me,” McDonald said. “I thought that was weird and wondered where it came from.”
After investigating, McDonald said he quickly left the area, which was later identified as a North Vietnamese underground hospital.
McDonald said the canopy of the area was such that many underground operations were utilized by the North Vietnamese during the war.
“Like if they had a stove underground, they would run the exhaust up through bamboo and you would never smell it, because it would go up in the air over you and then go away,” McDonald said. “They were sneaky.”
There were times he and the men in his unit were forced to physically protect the ambassador, McDonald said.
“We didn’t care who they were or what they were doing, if they were inside that circle, they were a threat,” McDonald said.
McDonald said he and the men in his unit befriended the South Vietnamese and their counterparts providing security for President Nguyen Van Thieu.
“We had a lot of contact with President Thieu’s bodyguards. They were good guys,” McDonald said. “We were able to get them all out of the country. We saved them and their families.”
In the Spring of 1975, the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong had Saigon surrounded. While Ambassador Martin urged United States officials to support the South Vietnamese, President Gerald Ford decided to pull the plug on the war.
This caused panic among the South Vietnamese citizens, especially those citizens that were aiding the United States in the fight.
While he didn’t know it, McDonald met his future wife, a South Vietnamese woman who had been working as an interpreter for the U.S. Army, when he helped her and her family escape before the violence.
“She was dating my best buddy in Saigon. On the last day, he couldn’t get to her because he was on the other side of town rescuing people, so he called me on the radio and asked if I could get them,” McDonald said. “I told him I could. I had a bus, so I took them down to the dock and put them on a barge. They were floating in the South China Sea for three days until the Navy found them.”
The situation continued to deteriorate in Saigon until Martin and McDonald’s unit were ordered to evacuate.
“We had 1,500 people there that we wanted out and we called out another sortie of 30 choppers, so we could get them on,” McDonald said. “They came in with one chopper and the pilot said he wanted the ambassador. Our major grabbed his headphones and he could talk back to the Blue Ridge to General Keane. He asked what happened the sortie and he told him we still had 1,500 people standing here.”
McDonald said Keane explained that the orders he received from higher up was for three helicopters only.
“Now, for a president to tell you that, it blows your mind,” McDonald said. “It was an executive order. He ordered us out of Vietnam. We were the only unit that the president ordered us to leave.”
Evacuating from the rooftop of the embassy, is a memory McDonald fights with to this day.
“I remember going up in the helicopter and looking down at all those people,” McDonald said. “They were just looking up at you. The were South Vietnamese people who helped us and we were ordered to leave them there.”
McDonald said the recent controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan was reminiscent of that day.
“After we left, the North Vietnamese killed 400,000 people and I’m sure that 1,500 was part of those killed,” McDonald said. “That haunts me to this day.”
His experiences in Vietnam changed the course of his life forever. He still battles with demons he brought home with him even 46 years later, but even more so after he was discharged and tried to return to his normal life and family.
Unfortunately, he carried too much weight with him and he says his struggles cost him his marriage.
He went to college to study business on the GI Bill and started a trucking company after he earned his degree.
“I had to create my own environment, one that kept me away from people, but allowed me to make a living,” McDonald said. “I had my business for 35 years.”
McDonald was reunited with the young lady that he had helped escape Saigon. She was no longer dating his buddy and was not in the United States. They formed a friendship that evolved and later were married.
He credits his wife, Heydi, with saving him from self-destructing.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it was not for my wife,” McDonald said. “She knew what I went through and I knew what she went through and we helped each other through it all.”
McDonald said while serving in Saigon, he and all of the troops knew what people were saying about them and the war back home.
“It didn’t bother us while we were there. We weren’t there for God and Country. We were there for each other,” McDonald said. “But, we had to deal with it when we got home.”
McDonald spent years trying to forget his time in Vietnam and didn’t speak about it to anyone but his wife.
However, his Marine buddies and he planned a 20-year reunion in Iowa, the home of one of their lost brothers, 19-year-old Darwin Judge.
“He was an Eagle Scout and wore a bow tie,” McDonald said. “We were able to meet his parents. Until then, I couldn’t even talk about him and now I was meeting his parents.”
Several years ago, McDonald and Heydi were invited to visit the Kerrville area and they decided to move here upon retiring.
McDonald is now active with several veterans organizations and says his move to Kerrville was the best choice for him and his wife.
