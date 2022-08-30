Local MOWW member elected to national office

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Captain Deborah Dombeck of the Hill Country Chapter - Military Order of the World Wars was elected as Vice Commander-in-Chief of the MOWW at the recent national convention held in Jacksonville, Fla.
Among her duties in the office, CAPT Dombeck will have oversight of MOWW Regions VII and VIII. These two regions include eight states (Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas) and more than 1,500 MOWW members. The order has five vice commanders-in-chief who answer to the commander-in-chief of the order.
Prior to being elected to this office, CAPT Dombeck was Region VIII commander (Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas). Her term as VCINC, will be for one year until the next national convention slated to be held in Annapolis, Mary. next August.
Colonel Norm Wells, USAF (ret), commander of Hill Country Chapter stated “The Hill Country Chapter is honored that one of its members was elected to be the vice commander in chief (VCINC) of the Military Order of the World Wars. Deb has been an active leader in MOWW for many years. She has been commander of the Hill Country chapter and the regional commander responsible for the MOWW chapters in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Her experience as director of the Youth Leadership Conferences in our area and on the organization managing the conferences in our region will certainly help her with her responsibilities as a member of the top eight leaders and board of directors of the order.”
The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) is a patriotic, nonpartisan, veterans service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service, and leadership in our nation’s communities. MOWW’s founding resulted from General of the Armies John J. Pershing’s request that his officers continue serving America after their active military service ended following World War I. Since MOWW’s establishment in 1919, MOWW members (“Companions”) have lived by the Military Order’s motto, “It is nobler to serve than to be served.”
Membership is open to current, retired, and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, and children.
For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander Col Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww. org.
