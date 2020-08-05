Pomp, circumstance and social distancing

When Schreiner University shuttered its campus and switched to all-virtual learning March 17 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick had one pressing question: “What are we going to do about commencement?”
“From the initial shutdown of campus, Dr. McCormick was adamant that we have to take care of this senior class any way we can,” said Toby Appleton, Schreiner’s marketing and communications manager. "They deserved that moment to celebrate their accomplishment and we felt that was important.”
And, as long as it could be done safely and responsibly, McCormick was determined to give the class of 2020 the socially distanced send-off it deserved.
“Graduating from high school, graduating from college, getting married, having your first baby, buying your first car or house – those are major life events,” Appleton said. “You can never again experience that first life moment.”
Saturday morning, McCormick’s persistence paid off: 178 Schreiner University students walked the stage in an outdoor ceremony held outside the Cailloux Campus Activity Center and received their diplomas – 162 bachelor’s degrees and 16 master’s degrees. Among the undergraduates, 74 received academic honors.
Appleton said it’s amazing, looking back, how the plan came together.
Initially, Schreiner officials planned to cancel the class of 2020’s spring commencement and reschedule the ceremony for mid-August, in the hopes that the pandemic would die down by summer’s end.
But as the state of Texas continues to contend with COVID-19, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a mandate in early July saying that groups of more than 10 people gathering together must receive approval from local authorities.
On July 9, McCormick met with Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to present a proposal for hosting an in-person graduation ceremony.
“(Our proposal) involved social distancing, everybody wearing masks, and a plan for checking everyone in safely through security,” Appleton said. “It was an RSVP-only event, and everybody has to fill out a medical questionnaire prior to coming.”
And, he said, all guests would be ushered to their seats, with each family group seated six feet away from any other family group.
“Dr. McCormick didn’t know what the outcome (of the meeting) would be,” Appleton said. “But he showed (Blackburn and Kelly) all the safety and mitigation programs we had in place, and they both overwhelmingly approved it, saying it was one of the most comprehensive safety protocols they’d seen.”
Appleton said Blackburn and Kelly gave them a few suggestions for conducting more efficient contact tracing, but the plan for a commencement ceremony was on track to become reality – with only a month left to plan it.
Schreiner officials decided to move the ceremony up from mid-August to Aug. 1 – before students arrived on campus for the fall semester – to ensure the safety of both students and commencement attendees. All staff and faculty who work on campus were recently required to be tested for COVID-19, with only one employee testing positive and spending two weeks in self-isolation.
“While we wanted to celebrate the graduates, the safety of our students, our staff and this community was always uppermost in our mind,” Appleton said.
The annual photo of the graduating class, typically taken on the steps of Weir Academic Building, was taken in the field outside the building via drone, as graduates safely distanced themselves six feet apart from one another.
When Saturday morning dawned, white chairs were neatly spaced six feet apart as benediction was proclaimed, the national anthem sung and McCormick himself delivered the commencement address.
“Author Rebecca Sullivan once wrote that inside the word ‘emergency’ is the word ‘emerge,’” McCormick said. “(She wrote,) ‘From an emergency … new things come forth. The old certainties are crumbling fast, but danger and possibilities are sisters.’”
He added that although the world is changing rapidly, Schreiner students have developed an “ability to think critically, to communicate effectively, to safeguard their moral compasses … and to be empathetic, curious and wildly excited about all they have left to learn,” lending them the skills and knowledge to successfully navigate uncertainty.
“Graduates, you head out into an uncertain world – a dangerous world, even,” McCormick said. “But … I believe we’ve collectively spent too much time talking about all the certainties we’ve lost … (and) I encourage you to begin looking forward toward the future that is being birthed right now.”
Dr. Diana Comuzzie, developer of the Health Professions program at Schreiner, spoke on behalf of Dr. Sam Dreeben, professor of psychology, who was unable to attend.
“If there’s a silver lining in these last few months, it may be that it has forced us all to develop perspective,” Comuzzie said, “perspective on the finite nature of life, the importance of other people and our place within creation.”
She added that the hope of Schreiner’s faculty, staff and administration was that the graduates would develop true wisdom grounded in humble compassion, a wisdom “filled with moments of gratitude, laughter and wonder at the great beauty of the world.”
After the conferral of diplomas, Gianna Esparza, valedictorian of the class of 2020, took the stage.
She addressed the crowd, saying she was a “planner” at heart, but – with a laugh – noted that the challenges of 2020 had forced her to set that aside.
“If we’ve learned anything during this time, it’s that humankind is so adaptable, resilient and inherently good,” Esparza said.
She added that even in these hard times, she has hope.
“I am hopeful, because against all odds, we did it – we graduated,” she said. “I am hopeful because we are resilient and strong. We overcame … a lot in our senior year, (and) I am hoping that even though this experience taught me that nothing is guaranteed, I know there are some things … that remain.”
In closing, Esparza summed up the sentiments of the gathered faculty, staff, administration, graduates and families in a single sentence: “You cannot plan on everything, but I will always plan on the Schreiner community.”
