Housing tops discussions at Economic Summit

The nearly 200 attendees at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hill Country Economic Summit were enligtened by intricate detals of the local housing shortage, provided by local leaders, which ranged from personal stories from Kerrville’s largest employer to how City of Kerrville officials have been proactively trying to remedy the situation.
A panel of four experts, moderated by former chamber president and banker Brian Bowers, touched on various challenges and opportunities facing the Kerrville community in the face of an identified housing shortage.
Panel members were Justin MacDonald, a real estate developer and owner of MacDonald Companies; Joe Piszczor, cheif operating officer for Peterson Health; Bruce Stracke, real estate broker for Brinkman Commercial Properties; and Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe.
Bowers started out by announcing that the Kerrville Area chamber of Commerce has created a Housing Committee, to review and assess local housing needs.
Piszcor was first to speak as to how the housing market is affecting Kerrville’s largest employer.
“We’re not in the business of housing. That’s not what we do. We take care of people,” Piszcor said. “But, we need professional people to do that.”
Piszcor said Peterson Health currently has 142 job openings, 82 of which are for fulltime positions.
“We did a recent survey of our employees. We had about 400 people respond to that survey. That’s about a third of our workforce,” Piszcor said. “We asked them how many of them were currently looking to buy a home and are unable to find something that’s affordable.”
Piszcor said the result was that 26 percent of the Peterson Health workforce is seeking to purchase a home, but cannot find one within their price range.
“About 20 percent of our employees know someone who wants to move to Kerrville and wants to work at Peterson, but is unable to do so, because they cannot find a place to live here,” Piszcor said. “More importantly, about 12 percent of our workforce is currently looking to rent and are not able to find a rental.”
To fill their vacant positions, Piszcor said Peterson Health is having to contract pool agency workers.
“Which is not necessarily cheap,” Piszcor said. “We pay them three to four times what we pay an employee to be able to cover those services.”
As an example, Piszcor said he had an applicant for a clinical leadership position who was hired on Dec. 1 and only recently was able to find a place to live.
Another employee, Piszcor said, took a position with Peterson Health and has been living with her mother while she has been trying to find a home.
“She let it be known that she could not find a place and we lost her a few weeks ago,” Piszcor said. “She moved back to San Antonio, where she was able to find somewhere to live.”
He said Peterson Health recruited a nurse from Houston, who is currently living in a hotel and cannot find a place to live.
“This really hit home for me,” Piszcor said. “We don’t want to lose a nurse to San Antonio or for her to go back to Houston. So, we are successfully getting them here, but cannot keep them due to the current housing situation.”
Bowers said while Piszcor’s discussion is speaking directly to challenges Peterson Health faces, the struggle truly affects the entire community, as most everyone has been treated, in some way, at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Urgent Care, Ambulatory Care Center or any of the other services offered by Peterson Health.
In order deal with their immediate needs, Piszcor said Peterson Health is looking at possibly building transitional housing units on newly-purchased land behind the Peterson Health campus.
“This affects us all,” Bowers said. MacDonald added to the conversation, talking about the current inventory.
“It’s not that they can’t afford the housing,” MacDonald said. “It just doesn’t exist. We manage approximately 1,000 units of apartments within 30 miles of Kerrville and in that portfolio, we are 99-plus percent occupied. It’s a supply issue.”
As an example, MacDonald said that in their local project, the Landing, they are 100 percent occupied for Phase 1 and “have roughly a two-year wait.” He said they will begin building Phase 2, but with the current wait list, it will be filled quickly.
Hoppe pointed out that 1,200 new residents are moving into the State of Texas every day and the housing shortage is a state-wide issue.
MacDonald confirmed that for the properties they manage across the state, the shortage is evident.
“In the properties we manage across the state that have historically been, frankly, a little bit on the struggling side, all fully occupied,” MacDonald said. “So, within the Kerrville, Hill Country area we are at 98-99 percent. Porfolio-wide, which stretches from midland to Corpus, we are still at 97-98 percent. So, basically we are at full occupancy everywhere in Texas.”
Bowers identified three areas of housing that are needed: Muli-family (apartments), single-family homes and attainable single-family homes.
“So, how do we tackle this issue and create these levels of housing?” Bowers asked.
Hoppe pointed out that an entire chapter of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan was dedicated to housing and resulted in a housing study done in 2019 and strategic plan developed.
Hoppe said the COVID-19 pandemic only added to housing shortage, with new people moving in to the area from out-of-state and from Texas metropolitan areas.
“So this has accellerated the issue, but essentially what came out of that study was that we are more than 3,000 units short in Kerrville,” Hoppe said. “That’s a combination of multi-family, single-family rental, as well as owner-occupied. So, we need about 1,300 to 1,500 rental units in Kerrville and about half of those need to be in the attainable category, affordable for those that make $50,000 per year or less.”
Hoppe said approximately 2,000 owner-occupied residences are needed, with an estimated one-third being in the “attainable” catagory. Hoppe said to be attainable, the cost of rental or mortgage should be under $1,200 per month and the cost of a home should be under $300,000.
Stracke provided some statistics from the Kerrville Board of Realtors, saying that the growth in sale of single-family homes on one acre of land or less only rose four percent in the last two years and the median price of those sales was $315,000.
In comparison, Stracke said the sale of condominiums and townhomes grew more by more than 240 percent and their price points grew by more than three times total volume.
“The median townhome that sold in Kerrville last year sold for $240,000,” Stracke said. “These are small makets, but they are markets that the private sector is missing and our study told us that two years ago.”
MacDonald pointed out that one issue that has not been discussed is the cost of materials and the drastic increase that builders are facing, which is driving the cost up and making builders hesitant to enter the market.
“Costs have been out of control for the last 18 months,” MacDonald said.
The future
So with all of the challenges local leaders face with the identified housing shortage, there are some positive developments as well.
As a direct result of the 2019 Housing Study, Hoppe said the City of Kerrville has revamped its subdivision code, zoning code and permitting process to make the job more streamlined for developers, as well has updating important infrastructure projects for utilities.
“That foundation has been laid to ease development costs,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe also said the city has been working with developers in offering incentives such as a 380 Agreement, which ultimately provides for financial refund monies from a portion of property tax revenue after home is sold.
“This only actually occurs after a development has been brought to fruition,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe then used the Lenar Homes development currently under construction on Loop 534.
The new subdivision will provide for 130 single-family homes priced in the attainable catagory, expecting to sell at the low to mid-$200,000 price-point.
“The first homes should be completed within the first quarter of 2023,” Hoppe said.
This project, he said, was a public-private partnership with between the developer and the City of Kerrville in an effort to address the housing issues.
“That’s not a silver bullet, but it’s a good start,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said that approximately 400 acres is currently being prepared for development.
“There’s another 200 acres or so along Holdsworth that could be platted,” Hoppe said. “I think that could potentially bring single-family building to town.”
He said there “several hundred acres” on Highway 16 that is already platted that could be developed.
“And, I think we will see 200 to 400 muilti-family units come to us in the next six months,” Hoppe said. “Again, that’s not going to happen overnight.”
Overall, Hoppe said the precision focus on the need for additional and attainable housing, while delayed to to COVID, is now starting to gain momentum and citizens should begin to see new projects come online.
