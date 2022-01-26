With a hefty agenda to cover, on Monday county leaders tackled a vote after months of loud public input protesting the American Rescue Plan Act funding sent by the federal government. The court’s decision to retain the funds bothered a crowd of activists.
Other county business concerning the Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting included requests for funds by Animal Control director Reagan Givens for a temporary office at the animal shelter; an annual summary of activities by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, and another summary from Spectrum Management.
ARPA funding kept
In a 4-1 vote - with all but Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew voting for - the court opted to keep the ARPA money. However, spending it may be an option later.
ARPA funding came to Kerr County last fall, in which the Federal government sent in half of $10 million-plus, and the balance to be sent here in May, 2022.
The first person to speak was Phil Ferguson, who said that the state of Arizona is already fighting the government on mask mandates. He said that the government will charge the county interest if the ARPA funds remain.
John Sheffield, owner of Old Ingram Grocery, read a letter by Ray Tear, a local pastor, who wrote that it was a matter of right and wrong, noting federal overreach, and urging that Kerr County take the lead to send the funds back. He noted that Texas had once defied the Mexican government and won its independence.
Sheffield himself said he was not against grants or federal money, but in the ARPA contract, the county was bound to abide or comply with executive orders.
Next at the podium was Bethany Puccio, who said “this is a defining moment for this court.” She added that the present federal government “is an enemy of the people ... it hates the people.”
She asked the court if they were true conservatives, if they could be bought for $10 million.
“We aren’t being quiet,” she said, adding, “Think carefully.”
Puccio noted that in the coming elections, two members of the court are running unopposed, but not to be complacent, since there might be someone waiting to run as a write-in candidate.
Cameron Carpenter of Mountain Home spoke in favor of sending the ARPA money back.
Terri Hall of Ingram said that among the 35 residents watching the meeting in the upstairs court room are “new faces” that are joining their movement urging the court to send the money back.
Hall said that the government had already started audits on this funding, and that “red states are being punished.”
“We don’t want to be bound by the CDC. You need to divest us from (President) Biden’s strings,” she added.
Finally, Barbara Ferguson concurred that the court’s order be rescinded and the money returned.
Following the citizens’ comments, court members gave their positions, and seemed to follow a trend.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he had listened and appreciated their thoughts. He said that in November, the Texas legislature had passed SB 8, which applied to unemployment, like ARPA applied to the corona virus. The money has been spent, he said, and that Kerr County was an arm of the state of Texas.
“There is nothing this county can do to undo what the state has done,” Letz said.
He said that federal money comes in every year. He added that seven of the court’s items on the day’s agenda involved using Federal funding for many purposes.
“I share your sentiments. I couldn’t agree more. We’re in debt to the Federal government, but sending it back won’t do anything, it won’t change anything,” Letz said.
Belew said that they were mixing apples and oranges, adding that this funding was tied to COVID and to the infrastructure.
“They have gone back on everything they said,” he said.
Harris said he agreed that nobody wanted a mandate, and that the Supreme Court had not done enough. He said that there were no deadlines on the funding for now, and that elections could change things.
“I am not for sending the money back today, but I’m not advocating to spend it,” Harris said. “I don’t trust the administration.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson said that the ARPA funding was a large amount of money, and that the county should trust GrantWorks in how to spend it.
“I am not in favor of sending it back,” Gipson said.
County Judge Rob Kelly addressed the speakers by saying how he was “impressed,” and was “moved by your passion.” He added that he was torn, but that he had taken an oath to preserve the US and Texas constitutions.
However, he said, “you are only a portion of the people I represent. 65 percent of Kerr County put me in. I’m not ready to break my oath. This is not a political issue, it is a governance issue.”
He said he welcomed a write-in opponent, but he represents not only conservatives, but Democrats, liberals and atheists. He also said there was a “silent majority” who do not speak out in public.
“I know about strings. there are loopholes in Federal money everywhere. We’re stuck. It won’t make any difference,” he said.
Harris added, “Things are very fluid. We may get a new House or President before the deadline to give the money back.”
As the votes were cast, it was only Belew who opted to send the ARPA money back.
The public speakers came out of the meeting crushed.
“Upset,” said Hall, adding that she and her allies did not expect the outcome. “They are not reflecting the voice of the people. It does not make sense. They keep claiming that there are various voices out there they are also hearing. Why don’t we hear from them? We have had four public meetings, which have all been packed. This is COVID money. What are they waiting for? What do they plan to do with it? They won’t say what they want to spend it on.”
Center Point property
In other items, regarding a clean up of property in Center Point, which had been addressed in earlier meetings, Greg Muslin told the court he was concerned about the safety of children living nearby. He noted he had seen drug paraphernalia in the yard.
“We are totally dropping the ball not getting to it in a timely manner,” he said.
Jeffrey Carter spoke next, telling the court he lived nearby but kept his tools on the property, but had not seen the owner in about a year. He said he never saw any drug paraphernalia there but conceded that the trailer was “a wreck.”
Another neighbor said it was “a dump” with no water or drainage, where people continue to live.
Abatement of the property by the county will take more legal steps. However, Solid Waste/Environmental Health director Reagan Givens said they had some money in the budget, but it would cost up to $40,000 to clean it up, including dumping costs. He said he had only learned of the problem recently.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins said it will take time to sort out funding and responsibilities for the property. Givens suggested that the court consult the new grant administrator to see if they can get funding to help pay the costs that may not be readily available.
Animal Control office
In a separate matter, hoping to acquire/build a separate temporary office, Animal Control director Givens requested that the $20,000 he needed for a building was budgeted into capital outlay for this year.
Historical Commission report
Kerr County Historical Commission chair Julie Leonard gave the annual report on the activities of its members, who have volunteered nearly 5,000 hours of work in 2021. A number of projects are moving forward, including the research on at least 15 unknown cemeteries in Kerr County. The commission meets monthly except during summer months at the old Union Church.
Mercy Gate Ministries grant
Mercy Gate Ministries got a boost after a presentation by representative Karla Solomon. She was asking Kerr County to partner with them for a “County Innovations Grant to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation,” and to take appropriate action on approving a resolution supporting the application.
Appointments
Bill Cantrell and Gary Noller were reappointed to another three-year term on the Kerr County Veterans Services Advisory Council, and Jeff Harris was appointed for a first term.
Cheryl Dieringer was approved to serve another term on the ESD#2 Board.
Introduced by Kellie Early, Tammy Paces was approved to serve on the Kerr County Child Services Board,
Reports and requests
Gil Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corporation head, reported on how the entity uses public relations and social media communiques to spread word of their accomplishments and goals.
Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brien Alexander requested that most of Flat Rock Lake Park be closed to the public on March 19, 2022, from 8 a.m..-8 p.m. for Water Tender Operations training. It will be attended by members of Kerr Area Rural Fire Association, including all VFDs and Kerrville Fire Department. The court approved 5-0.
Approvals
Other matters on the agenda included approvals for:
• A contract with Johnson Controls for the annual inspection of the fire alarm and sprinkler system at the Adult Probation Center;
• A resolution for applications for a VAWA (Violence Against Womens Act) grant for a special prosecutor for the 198th and 216th District Attorney’s office;
• An application for a JAG (Justice Assistance Grant) for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office;
• A submittal of application for a VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) grant for Crime Victims’ Service.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings received approval for his agenda items regarding plats and revisions.
