Ragsdale to seek re-election

Bill Ragsdale, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, has announced his plan to run for re-election, submitting the following:
“I am Judge Bill Ragsdale, Justice of the Peace, Precinct Four and I am announcing I am seeking another term as Justice of the Peace. I have filed for the Republican Party nomination.
“I have served in this position for 31 years and have enjoyed serving the people of Kerr County, especially the west end of the county. My precinct covers the western half of the county, from about Goat Creek Road north to the Interstate and Gillespie County, west to Kimble County, southwest to Edwards and Real Counties and east to Upper Turtle Creek and Bandera county then back to Junction Highway at Knapp Road at Chili’s.
“A Justice of the Peace presides over a criminal and a civil court, is a magistrate who issues arrest and search warrants, and is a coroner, among several other duties. I have the experience of handling thousands of cases in my years on the bench and will continue to do so with fairness, honesty, accuracy and dignity. As well as a judge, I act as a department head in county government supervising employees and rendering the required accurate accounting to our local and state government. My office instituted an innovative program which brought to disposition hundreds of cases which were previously untouchable and subsequently brought in thousands of dollars in additional revenue we would never have been able to recover.
“During the time I have served as a judge I have also been extended the privilege and honor of being an instructor for the Texas Justice Court Training Center and the Texas Municipal Court Education Center as a trainer for judges and court clerks all around the state. I am a Distinguished Member of the Texas College of Justice Court Judges, a professional organization dedicated to excellence in judicial education. I was invited and served as one of four judges statewide on an ad hoc advisory committee of the Texas Justice of the Peace and Constables Association impaneled to give civil court rule change recommendations to the Texas Supreme Court Rules Advisory Committee.
“I have been further privileged to serve as a member and president of the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce, a recipient of the West Kerr Hall of Fame, member and president of the Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting, vice president of Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Drug and Alcohol Counselors Association, member of two Ingram ISD District Improvement Committees, a Peterson Regional Hospital Improvement Committee, Ingram PTA and the Boy Scouts of America and a board member of a worldwide mission organization. I have served on several more committees in a number of capacities.
“I have been a resident of Kerr County almost 40 years. My wife, Meleah, a nurse, and my daughter, Kathryn, a physical therapy assistant at a local rehabilitation center, were both raised in Kerr County. We have lived in Ingram for 35 of those years. Kathryn is a graduate of Ingram High School.”
