Kerrville City Council members and staff are currently discussing how to address the city’s facility needs for the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department, in response to a myriad of issues both departments are facing, including overcrowding, a failing structure, logistics and security.
The current KPD facility was built in the 1970s as a bus depot, and presents numerous structural challenges due to age, while the city has been forced to lease a building to house KFD administration for several years. The current lease payment is $42,000 annually.
While city leaders explore the possibility of financing and building a new Public Safety Complex to house KPD, KFD and municipal court operations, KPD and KFD officials say they will continue their mission of serving the public, while still hoping to find a solution to their facility issues.
Kerrville Police Department
“We do the best we can with trying to maintain the building in as much working order as we can, but this building has really given its all over the course of its lifespan,” KPD Chief Chris McCall said. “We are really starting to stretch out what the capabilities are.”
Assistant KPD Chief Curtis Thomason reported for his first day of duty in 1998 at the current location on Sidney Baker, and has watched the struggle in real time.
“It (the building) was new to us at that time (1998),” Thomason said. “But even back then, with two thirds of the staff we have now, we still had full offices. We’ve been really good at finding a way to make things work, but we are really running out of viable options.”
Since that time, Thomason has watched as renovations, rebuilds and technology installations have consistently taken place to accommodate the significant growth and needs of the department.
“We are at the point right now where we have run out of space,” Thomason said. “Our IT guy is working out of the copier room and our evidence technician now offices in what used to be storage.”
Over and above the lack of space for staff, storage and equipment, the KPD building is structurally failing. Noticeable cracks continue to pop up on the outer structure walls, and the roof continues to leak, posing a threat to electronic equipment.
“Despite a replacement of the building’s roof in 2017, building leaks continue. During the last major rain we had water cascading down the walls of the squad room,” McCall said. “The resulting water seepage puts equipment at jeopardy and mold is a constant concern.”
Thomason added his concerns about the mold.
“We are constantly doing repairs, and every time they pull back the flooring or wall area there’s visible mold,” Thomason said. “That’s a big concern.”
Moreover, due to the age of the building, the 1970s wiring provides limited upgrade capability to accommodate the necessary technology KPD needs.
“This hampers KPD technology advancement,” McCall said.
Other issues facing McCall and KPD are limited storage for evidence, uniforms, lockers for officers, and adequate conference areas for briefings.
“In addition, our evidence room is not adequate for our needs and lacks ventilation, which is a problem,” McCall said.
Collectively, these issues make it difficult for McCall to recruit new officers to his already understaffed department.
“Aesthetics is one of the things new recruits look at when selecting a place to work. They want to come to work in a clean, safe, properly-maintained environment,” McCall said. “Currently, we are not able to provide quite that atmosphere in our operating facility, and that’s a hurdle that we have to try to get over with recruits.”
McCall said hiring police officers in today’s environment is already difficult, as most departments are short-staffed.
“When recruits walk into other departments that have well-planned, technology-friendly facilities, that is much more attractive to a young officer who’s coming into an organization,” McCall said. “(To the recruit), the facility says a lot about the organization and the level of community support that department has.”
Kerrville Fire Department
KFD Chief Eric Maloney said his department has similar issues with available space for training and storage, but highlighted the biggest factor he sees for creating a new Public Safety Complex, from his perspective, is the amount of money spent on the lease for KFD administrative offices, which houses the fire marshal’s office, EMS operations and two division chiefs, as well as Maloney and Deputy Chief Steven Boyd.
“We lease that building for $42,800 per year,” Maloney said. “Since 2004, we’ve spent approximately $700,000 in lease payments.”
Maloney said the fire administrative building is needed and is multipurpose.
“We operate EMS billing out of that location, so citizens come by,” Maloney said. “It’s our main delivery for EMS medications and supplies. It is the quartermaster for our uniforms, medical records, compliance, TCFP (Texas Commission on Fire Protection), DSHS, TCOLE (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), DEA, and EMS training equipment.”
Located on the western edge of the city limits, Maloney said the location of the building poses a logistics issue for his firefighters.
“We are over five miles from Station 3 and Station 4 and three miles from Central, so it brings any one of our firefighters or paramedics coming to the station for training or meetings out of district,” Maloney said. “Some of our stations are two districts over and we have to logistically move apparatus around if someone is coming out here for extended periods, and another station will have to go cover while they are out here.”
In addition, if Maloney, his Deputy Chief or any of the division chiefs respond with support to a call in the eastern part of the city, the response time is delayed.
“A central location is key for us and where we ultimately need to be,” Maloney said.
To offset expenses, Maloney said his department is currently hosting Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service fire prevention training classes in Kerrville.
“Instead of sending our guys to classes elsewhere, we are hosting the classes here, but if there are more than six people in a class, we don’t have the facilities to accommodate them, so we are constantly looking for host locations that will let us use their facilities,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he struggles also with providing space for recruit training.
“We use City University, we use the library,” Maloney said. “It’s not the optimum situation when you are trying to entice new recruits to choose the Kerrville Fire Department.”
Another concern Maloney has with the current location is security for his female employees and vehicles after hours.
“We would have improved security, being housed with the police department,” Maloney said. “Our female employees are here after hours at times and that causes concern for me.”
Storage of personal protective equipment for medical personnel, bunker gear for firefighters, and EMS medications all pose a challenge for Maloney as well.
“There are some things that need be stored in a controlled temperature environment, and we just don’t have the space, but we make it work,” Maloney said. “We just can’t keep it all in one location, which poses some logistical issues for us.”
Maloney said Fire Marshal Jason Lackey works closely with KPD officers, the court system and the city’s development services department regularly, which are all centrally located inside the city but far removed from the current KFD administration building.
Finally, Maloney said the current location does not have a generator, which is extremely important in a public safety administrative office.
“During the winter storm, I couldn’t have a meeting in my office because the power was out, so I had to go to my vehicle and use my laptop to run the emergency operations meeting from my car,” Maloney said.
Emergency Operations Center
If a Public Safety Complex that combined forces with KPD and KFD were to be constructed, Maloney said the benefits would be tremendous, highlighting the current need for a dedicated Emergency Operations Center.
“During the winter storm, we had to set up the EOC at KPD because they had the generator and electricity,” Maloney said. “We have been using City University and it works, but there was no power. But even at KPD, we had to set up and stand down the EOC because the space we were using had to be used for other things once the storm was over.”
During the course of the 20-month pandemic operations, EOC operations were ongoing for long periods of time. There are multiple times within the year that combined public safety forces require a unified command, Maloney said, and the optimum choice would be to have all administrators know exactly where to go and have all of the technology permanently in place.
Public Safety Complex possibility
In 2019, the City of Kerrville conducted a Public Safety Complex feasibility analysis that identified the need for a facility with approximately 48,000 square feet for KPD, KFD and municipal court operations.
The savings from the KFD lease, which expires in 2024, and the potential sale of the property currently housing KPD or the sale of the property currently housing the municipal court could help offset the expense of building a new facility.
While the exact cost of constructing a new Public Safety Complex is not known at this time due to unknown real estate costs, the City of Kerrville is scheduled to see an approximate $7 million retirement of long-term debt at the end of 2021, according to Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the City of Kerrville. This debt payment reduction will allow room for the issuance of $7 million in certificates of obligation to help pay for the facility without raising the existing tax rate.
