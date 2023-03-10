Housing tops economic summit talks

While various factors impacting the local and state economy were discussed, key highlights from a “Hill Country Economic Summit” panel discussion on status and impact of the current local housing shortage indicate Kerrville’s economic future will rely on new residential construction.
“Last year, housing was a very hot topic here,” summit moderator Brian Bowers said. “I think everyone knows that we are about 3,000 (housing units) short. Here we are a year later and it’s still a hot topic. We knew it wasn’t going to be an overnight fix and it is still not an overnight fix.”
To begin discussion, Bowers asked panelists what has changed from last year regarding the housing issue.
Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson said the biggest change for him has come in a larger need for housing for his staff.
“I will tell you we have a 170 open positions, 70 of them are nurses and that’s from a critical need for housing,” Edmondson said. “We’ve worked to try to alleviate some of that by renting space at Schreiner University.”
Edmondson said Peterson Health has rented an entire dormitory building at the university to house new staffers.
“We are putting them up there, just to recruit them, whether that be agency nursing or permanent staff, so that they have time to look for housing,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said Peterson Health is growing and more staff is needed to accommodate the needs.
“We take care of everyone, but we have a high need for housing,” Edmondson said. “So, our needs haven’t changed … it’s probably gotten worse from a housing need aspect.”
Bowers then pointed to expected growth projections for Kerrville, saying Edmondson is certainly challenged if he is short staff currently due to housing.
“I knew that the growth in the Kerrville area was going to expand, but at what level, I wasn’t sure, but if that’s the case, we are way behind,” Edmondson said. “In order to do healthcare the way we want to do healthcare, we need to have trades and schools for these individuals to come out of high school ready to go into healthcare or nursing schools to be able to graduate and be able to stay here locally.”
He mentioned phlebotomists, lab and X-ray technicians and positions that could be trained and certified locally.
“It’s probably not just housing, but we should also look at the education, institutional aspect, too,” Edmondson said.
Trying to be proactive, Edmondson said Peterson Health is actively exploring the possibility of building housing units on its newly-acquired 157 acres behind the hospital to help serve their needs for staff.
“We’re in healthcare, but if we want to solve healthcare’s problem, we have to maybe solve the housing problem,” Edmondson said. “So, we’re looking at what could be back there is housing, primarily for our staff.”
Edmondson said patients are traveling from nine counties, including San Antonio, to get services in Kerrville at Peterson Health and the staffing and housing issues are real.
“We will be working with the city and the county as to what that development will look like in the future,” Edmondson said.
Paul Zipp, president and chief operating officer of James Avery Artisan Jewelry, said the company is seeing some of the same challenges that Edmondson is facing.
“We’re happy to be here. We’ve been in Kerrville 70 years,” Zipp said.
Zipp said post-pandemic growth in his industry has been strong, leading to staffing challenges and adding that the manufacturing facility erected in East Kerr County in 2016 could be bigger.
“We added a few hundred jobs but, frankly, we could double the head count out there right now if we had housing. We could probably add a couple hundred positions today,” Zipp said. “I would say that the housing situation has gotten worse and that’s not just for our entry-level positions.”
He said James Avery has been sitting on open positions in various professional departments, such as marketing, accounting and technical assistants.
“We’ve had a number of those positions that have sat open and ultimately are fulfilled some place other than Kerrville, and housing is a large part of that,” Zipp said. “These are professionals that have the means, but there’s not enough inventory available.”
Zipp said the company is looking to expand to Corpus Christi to help meet the needs of the booming industry.
“We’re very grateful for the growth that we’ve seen,” Zipp said. “We would prefer to see our needs met locally as much as possible.”
Zipp said the number of workers in Kerr County is limited, citing the unemployment rate being lower locally than the state average.
Bowers said, as a banker, his discussions with clients ultimately results in business owners discussing staffing issues and lack of workers for their business.
“That ultimately starts with housing, whether it be single family or multi-family units,” Bowers said.
Bowers then turned to local realtor Pablo Brinkman to discuss local inventory of housing units and planned developments.
Brinkman said the median household price has risen just since the fourth quarter of 2022.
“Why is that? It’s because the affordable houses are not out there,” Brinkman said. “Despite the small uptick in interest rates, our inventory is dwindling down.”
Brinkman said developers have purchased property to build apartment complexes locally, but that will take time.
“We are worse off now than we were. We need it (more housing) more now than we ever have,” Brinkman said.
Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe said the need for housing has certainly grown.
“We did a housing study in 2019 and our demand at that time was, pre-pandemic, around 3,000 units. About half of those are multi-family and half are single family,” Hoppe said. “And, about 750 of those units needed to be in what is considered the affordable element. That was four years ago.”
Hoppe said Kerrville has been fortunate to see significant business growth, but staffing continues to be an issue for business owners.
Hoppe said as a state, Texas is seeing net growth annually of 231,000 new residents, but the massive exodus from the housing market that occurred in 2008-09 has left parts of the state short on housing.
The pandemic prompted residents to flee from metropolitan areas to the rural parts of the state, Hoppe said, which includes Kerrville.
“This has increased our demand for housing, which has increased housing prices,” Hoppe said. “The building community has shifted resources toward folks that can afford $400,000 plus homes. We need housing in all spectrums, but I think these folks will agree that we need housing that is more affordable for nurses and teachers and firefighters, police officers and folks that are working on the factory floor. That’s probably the more critical piece to our economy being able to continue to grow.”
While still short on inventory, Hoppe said approximately 300 new single family residential units have been built in the City of Kerrville in the last four years, adding that the total is closer to 500 if you add what has been built in Kerr County. Hoppe said an additional 300 multi-family units have also been constructed during that same four-year period.
“If you add that up across the county, we’ve had maybe 1,000 units that have been built with some kind of rooftop in the last four years,” Hoppe said. “Yet, the demand four years ago was 3,000.”
Hoppe said the new subdivision being constructed by Lenar Homes on Loop 534 will being going vertical soon and will add an additional 130 single family homes with a price point averaging $250,000.
Unfortunately, Hoppe said, the inflated costs to build and increasing interest rates are deterrents for builders.
“We do have approximately 300 multi-family units coming that I think are about 18 to 24 months out,” Hoppe said. “Then we have an additional 300-500 units of multi-family that I suspect are about 24 to 36 months out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.