Commissioners debate rules for subdivisions

Year-end business for Kerr County leaders included discussions of subdivision rules, acceptance of bids for road work, and other appointments on several boards, plus a fond farewell for a valued employee.
The court spent a lengthy, multi-pronged deliberation on how to handle subdivision rules, which the court will be working to revise in the near future and considering changes in state law that will affect them. The court has essentially agreed that it was at their discretion to hear concept plans for subdivisions, but, said Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, they decided that the high cost of creating a plat before it was ever approved, was not necessary. However, he added, “If someone wants to, we can vote on it.”
Since developers were asking for some guidance, the court did agree, however, that they wanted to hear what preliminary plats were being applied for.
“We can do it but we need to be very careful,” Letz said.
County Judge Rob Kelly said, “Developers are used to the old way, when a concept is brought in to get a temperature from the court to see, and then to work with the engineer on a preliminary plat. Both steps were eliminated in 2019. ... the (Texas state) legislature eliminated the requirement and developers have to deal with the county before presenting the final plat.”
Kelly said that he talked with several developers who want to work with County Engineer Charlie Hastings on preliminary plats. He said that there will be many more proposed lots coming to the court in the near future, so he said that it would be beneficial for the court to speak with the developers in advance and find out their plans and discuss any problems before they came up. However, it would be optional and was not a requirement.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew noted that the developers can also use the commissioners as a contact point to discuss potential problems.
Letz said that the court could take action on a preliminary plat if the developers wanted.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris added that early talks may also help dispel rumors.
Kelly said that some opinions from the state Attorney General rule on matters of law, while in subdivision matters, when it comes to the public health and safety, the court must deal with issues of fact, as well as of law.
The court discussed the need for public hearings, and while they are useful to present evidence, hearings involve listening to someone speak. They do not permit a discussion and may thus hamper the process.
However, Kelly said the court may need to consult with the county attorney on the details.
“Public health and safety are outside our subdivisions rules,” Kelly said.
Belew added, “The real question is if there is any real liability, when we approve something. I don’t want to be ‘Big Brother.’”
County Engineer also raised the matter of plat revisions, for which public hearings are held, followed by a 30-day period until the court approves or rejects the revisions.
“Whoever requests the revision should bring it to the court,” Hastings said, and asked the court for guidance on protocol for requesting variances on subdivision rules and regulations..
Kelly said that in any case, Hastings, as county engineer, should act as a neutral party.
Letz said that the court could ask for a 14-day advance to post a hearing instead of 30 days.
Commissioner Pct. 2 Beck Gipson said that the platting process is different when working with individuals rather than developers.
Hastings had requested guidance on the protocol relating to subdivision rules and regulations. He said that if a variance request is made, it should be made formally in writing and presented at a regularly scheduled meeting. He asked about his role regarding such requests, if he should act as the umpire while the court decides.
“It is critical you remain the county engineer and not advocate one side or the other,” Kelly said. “We must be sure he is giving us the objective neutral unvarnished facts. We don’t want the county to take sides. The person making the request needs to convince us. We are the umpire.... and make the determination.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris noted, “We depend on Charlie to show the regulations and give his interpretation.”
Hastings said that if there is a public hearing, no one is able to respond and that might be a problem.
Kelly said that a variance request could get on an agenda as an agenda item, and present it before the court .
Hastings said he has created a form to track requests.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said that the request should include what section of the rules would pertain to the variance.
Hastings also introduced a checklist format that could be used to reference the specific rules, which Kelly called a “road map” used to help streamline the variance request process. It is a new document that Hastings created for the court to use for determining if a variance request is valid or necessary, and conditions regarding public interest, not detrimental to health safety and welfare.
It deals with issues in which “undue hardship will result from requiring strict compliance.” These are made in the public interest, taking into account factors and conditions where variances are justified. This will happen on a case-by-case basis.
They agreed that some rules are broader than others and the court will work on them in the coming months. The matter was approved unanimously.
Shortly after, the court held a public hearing in which Kevin Crabb, the son of a land owner, was asking for a variance on a plat in Verde Park Estates (Pct. 2) to dedicate a right-of-way separate from two lots that his father wanted to divide and give half to his son.
Crabb said that his father, who is now terminally ill, has always maintained the private roads in the subdivision, which are used by the public. However, he added, the easements are eating away at the 5.8-acre property which he wishes to divide into two halves.
“They’re taking land from us,” Crabb said.
Surveyor Eric Ashley spoke on behalf of the family, adding that the easements would carve away 0.4 acres from their land. Ashley said it used to be “sacred” for a man to give his son his land, but now, platting has become a bureaucratic and expensive nightmare.
“I like the old way,” Ashley said. “Common sense should trump the nightmare of bureaucracy rules ... We submitted the plat in October, now it’s almost January. It’s imperative that this gets approved so he can get this family situation resolved.”
Verde Park Estates was a subdivision approved in 1986, in which the property owner signed the plat that the owner of land dedicates to Kerr County for use of public forever all streets and easements,
The public has access to 50-foot road easement. Ashley asked who owned that land. If the family wanted to sell it, there is a 25-foot strip of land on a land easement that cannot be sold.
“Can the county seize the property, without compensation or maintaining the road,” Ashley said. “That’s wrong.”
Kelly said he was applying old rules and that a variance must be determined using present-day subdivision regulations, regardless of when it was built. He added that the rules will be rewritten.
Belew sided with Ashley, saying, “I don’t see the county’s interest in it to give the man what he wants, and what good it does.”
Another speaker, Crabb’s wife, Pamela, urged in favor of granting the variance.
After more discussions, the plat was approved unanimously, on condition it was subject to determination of the variance.
County roads
County Road and Bridge administrator Kelly Hoffer presented a list of bids she wished the court to accept on the annual purchase of road materials.
The result was that costs have skyrocketed even beyond her expectations. Corrugated metal pipe, which yielded no bids last year, compared to previous prices from 2020, showed a huge increase of 95-105 percent,” Hoffer said.
Making things more difficult was that entities such as TxDOT have the funds to buy further in advance.
“It’s scary,” she said. “I hope they will go down. The big concern going in was that pre-buying two years out makes it hard for counties.”
Harris agreed. “We’re seeing it everywhere with inflation. It’s frustrating.”
Road base and asphalt, among others, were also subject to sticker shock.
The court unanimously accepted the bids presented.
The court set a public hearing for February 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Wood Trails Ranch.
Other business
• Three of five members of the newly formed Emergency Services District #4 Board of Commissioners, which supports Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, took their oaths of office at Kerr County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 28. The oath was administered by County Judge Rob Kelly. Present for the oaths were appointees Molly Adams, Hal Bunyard and Geoff Gannaway. Absent were Doug Hill and Tim Huchton, who took their oaths separately.
For ESD#3, which supports Center Point VFD, the court approved Jeff Mitchell and Danny Langbein for its Board of Commissioners. They will take the place of Michael Earney and Cody Newcomb, who have resigned.
The court took a moment to honor the service of Tish Hulett, who has retired at the end of 2021 from the county’s Solid Waste Management Department. Supervisor Ashli Badders recounted her 23-plus years of service and presented her with a watch inscribed with “well done and faithful servant.”
• Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha received unanimous court approval to accept a $800 Rotary Club donation to be applied for the Kerr County SWAT force. Leitha also got approval for a $25 private donation to the KCSO equipment fund. Leitha said he was grateful for the donations, adding, “It all helps.”
• Noel Putnam was given the nod as primary agent in place of interim agent Rosa Lavender administering the Texas Division of Emergency Management designation of Subrecipient Agent for a FEMA grant regarding the winter storm Uri. Putnam is supervised by court coordinator Jody Grinstead.
• Jason Davis was approved as alternate for Rosa Lavender on the Alamo Area Council of Governments’ Criminal Justice Advisory Committee. There is no alternate named yet for Mary Krebs’ slot, although Kelly said he wanted to see if Paul Gonzalez would be willing to accept the post.
