KISD trustees announce lone finalist in superintendent search

The Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Brent Ringo as the lone finalist for Kerrville ISD Superintendent of S chools. Dr. Ringo will fill the role vacated by Dr. Mark Foust, who became the superintendent of Northwest ISD after 5 years of service in Kerrville.
Ringo currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer for Garland ISD, where he was recognized as one of the Top 100 CFO’s in the United States in 2021. His areas of oversight range from Human Resources, Finance, Budget, Payroll & Benefits, Facilities, Maintenance, Planning & Construction, Tax Services, and more. In addition to Garland ISD, Dr. Ringo has served the school districts of Allen, Highland Park, Royce City, and Wylie.
His campus experience includes time as a teacher, football coach, basketball coach, assistant principal, associate principal, principal, director, executive director, and assistant superintendent.
Throughout his career, Ringo has focused on developing exceptional teams dedicated to student achievement through innovative programs, engagement from families and the surrounding community, as well as professional development opportunities for faculty and staff.
“Joining the Antler family is an honor for myself and my family,” Ringo said. “It is evident the community cares about the students, and I am incredibly proud to join the world-class team in Kerrville ISD. Across the state, KISD is known for being a great place for students and families. I look forward to working collaboratively with the community and district to maintain the rich tradition of excellence that already exists and solving the challenges that lie ahead. Our family is excited to call Kerrville our new home. TFND!”
Ringo earned his doctorate in Educational Administration with a minor in Statistics at Texas A&M University-Commerce. His dissertation analyzed equity in school funding for Texas Public School Districts. He completed his master’s degree in Educational Administration at Texas State University-San Marcos and for his undergraduate degree, he attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and the University of Texas at Austin.
He and his wife Kristin have three children: Brody, Kyle, and Kaylee. Two of their children are school age and will attend KISD schools. The superintendent search firm Thompson and Horton, LLP assisted the Board ofTrustees with the superintendent search process. The Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees conducted an extensive screening and interview process to narrow the field of 38 applicants down to the Lone Finalist.
"The board interviewed very talented and exceptional Texas public school leaders, any of whom could serve our district well as superintendent,” said Rolinda Schmidt, KISD Board of Trustees President. “We ultimately concluded Brent Ringo was the one candidate that possesses all the qualities identified by the focus group, which was comprised of district teachers and other staff, parents, and community leaders.”
Following a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, the Board will consider final approval of Ringo’s contract on April 25. Upon final approval, Ringo will officially begin his position on May 1.
