City to make mask-wearing in city facilities voluntary May 1

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 dated March 2, 2021 lifted the state-mandated mask requirement (originally set forth by the Governor’s July 2, 2020 Executive Order GA-29) effective March 10, 2021. However, No. 4 on Page 2 of Executive Order GA-34 stated:
“Nothing in this executive order precludes businesses or other establishments from requiring employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering.”
In an email released shortly after the Governor’s order, Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze confirmed that cities are allowed to take this measure “just like private companies can with their property.”
Per the Texas Municipal League, while Abbott’s order doesn’t allow local leaders to impose fines or jail time for people who don’t follow mask mandates, cities can ban maskless people from entering city-owned property or escort people out if they remove face coverings once inside.
“A city is clearly a public institution, meaning it retains control over and may require pandemic mitigation measures on its property, in its facilities and by its employees,” an email sent to members from the Texas Municipal League reads.
In accordance with the caveats in Executive Order GA-34, and in line with CDC guidelines regarding mask usage (2), City of Kerrville management chose to maintain a mask mandate in its indoor facilities out of concern for the safety and health of both its employees and visitors to its facilities. This decision was also made in order to allow area COVID-19 vaccination programs adequate time to make significant inroads in vaccinating all citizens who wished to receive a COVID vaccination.
Written notification of the mandate was posted on the entrance doors to city buildings, and City Council was informed of the decision.
Out of respect for citizens who do not wish to wear a mask inside city buildings, the City of Kerrville has continued to offer numerous online options and curbside or drive-thru services to meet the needs of citizens in regards to city matters.
The Department of State Health Services daily COVID-19 Vaccine Data reported on Monday, April 5 that 80 percent (11,945) of Kerr County citizens 65 and older have been administered a vaccine (first dose plus fully vaccinated), and 46 percent (20,533) of Kerr County’s eligible population were administered a vaccine. The increased availability of the vaccine will continue to provide citizens with an opportunity to receive the vaccine locally and regionally throughout the month of April.
In light of these latest developments, the City of Kerrville will make the wearing of masks in all city facilities voluntary rather than mandatory effective May 1, 2021.
We thank all of our citizens for their patience and cooperation during this time.
Face covering notifications are posted at City Hall. Similar notifications are at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the city’s Development Services building, and Municipal Court.
Sources quoted in this article were taken from the following articles:
• “Texas’ largest cities will keep requiring masks in municipal buildings even after statewide mandate ends,” by Juan Pable Garnham, The Texas Tribune, March 4, 2021
• “CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.” – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Feb. 22, 2021.
