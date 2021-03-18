‘Roll over the COVID’

Peterson Health has submitted a video entry again this year in the music video competition sponsored by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. Their musical and acting effort emphasize beating any and all infections.
And it’s probably no surprise to anyone that COVID-19 is the featured “bad guy” in the local medical center’s entry.
This is at least the second year that Peterson Health has produced a video entry. But for the early 2020 entry in non-COVID times, they started with separate departmental entries and chose a single winning entry to send to the APIC competition.
That entry also was voted as the “People’s Choice” selection for 2020 after it was submitted to the national level, according to Lisa Winters, Peterson Health public information director.
The same voting opportunity awaits the public in the near future after all 2021 entries are sent to APIC. Winters said information will be provided when the time is right, and the public can view all the entries, including Peterson Health’s, and register their favorites for the “People’s Choice Award.”
This year, Peterson Health’s administrators and department heads agreed to skip the departmental entries, and concentrate on the single video to be sent to the contest. Winters said APIC judging takes place in late March into April.
“The departments were all hot to do their own videos and put in their efforts toward a national winning entry,” Winters said. “But they understood our decision.”
Enter now-retired Emergency Room physician Dr. Richard Mason, who had a featured role in a 2020 video entry, too, and an adult-lifetime’s experience as a guitarist and songwriter in his life outside the ER.
Winters and the others called on him again to put his talents to work.
Rewritten song lyrics
“Doc Mason” said he started with a familiar classic rock ‘n’ roll song first popularized by Chuck Berry about 1956 under the title “Roll Over, Beethoven.”
“The song was re-done by the Beatles, but we played it more like Chuck Berry. My ‘band members’ on the video were Justin Furr and Nathan Stude from the Peterson staff,” Mason said. “Jim Christian was my instrumentalist to help rewrite the chords and lyrics. He was a musician in the Air Force before, and we played together before, in about 1990. He not only plays the guitar, but also the violin and fiddle.”
Mason said Christian went back into the Air Force, but they knew each other through recording sessions. And Christian came to Gillespie County near Fredericksburg to help Mason with an album before. Mason has a recording studio on his property off State Highway 16 north.
“Lisa Winters started talking to me about last November, about doing another song for their new video. ‘Roll Over the CoVid’ just popped into my head one night and I thought about the Chuck Berry tune and wrote it that night,” Mason said. “But the first person I talked to about it was Sharon Keith in the ER, because we had already agreed that was both hers and my retirement song when we both decide to walk out the door.”
Mason said she agreed to him using it for the video, too. He just was convinced sooner by the virus pandemic to retire (he’s 71 now), and Dec. 31, 2020, was his last day on duty, after the ER Doctor service he worked for, U.S. Acute Care Solutions, first put him on leave of absence and then furlough.
Staging the video filming fell to Winters and she brought in not only most of the staff of the hospital as “actors” and “dancers,” but drew in CEO Cory Edmondson, too.
Mason said they arranged to film the theme song at the restored Arcadia Theater, using its new performance stage.
“It was great! And one of our guitarists did the ‘slide’ like it was done in the movie ‘Back to the Future’,” he said.
After that, Winters and the band returned to the hospital to stage them playing in the lobby, with PRMC staff members dancing with them from the lobby up through the balconies on floors two and three, too.
That’s where Edmondson came “on stage” dressed as Elvis Presley in a white suit, and added a few moves of his own.
“Cory did a great job. He really got into the part, even the choreography,” Mason said.
By the time Mason took his inspiration from the Chuck Berry tune and sent it to fellow songwriter and guitarist Jim Christian, they created most of “Roll Over the CoVid” in five verses and a reprise to the same basic tune by about mid-December.
“Then the hospital staff asked me to include some mention of vaccines, in addition to social distancing and washing hands and wearing masks. So I added a verse in for that, too.”
Here are the lyrics.
Verse 1
Well, I made a little record; gonna send it to the CDC.
Attention, Doctor Fauci; you been thinking like me.
We’ll take the bite out of CoVid; do the easy steps one-two-three.
Verse 2
You got to wash those hands; try to stay six feet apart.
It won’t be a cake walk; we all must do our part.
Seems so simple, you know the way to start.
Verse 3
You get the CoVid pneumonia; ya gonna find it ain’t the regular flu.
And if you don’t wear a mask, you could end up in the ICU.
If we’re gonna kick the CoVid, it’s the little things we have to do.
Verse 4
So if your fever’s risin’, better stay home. You’ll be feeling tired ache in your bones.
If you’re short on breath, go to the ER. If the course gets rough, know here we are.
Roll over the CoVid, gonna mask up two by two.
Verse 5
Early in the morning, I’m a giving you the warning. Don’t you land on my blue suede shoes;
Hey, CoVi-diddle, gonna play my fiddle now. We got a lot to lose.
Roll over the CoVid, tell Tony Fauci the news.
Verse 6
We got that vaccine comin’. Help us to get back where we’ve been.
When we all work together, it’s better than sink or swim.
We got to all be vigilant, don’t let this thing happen again.
Reprise
Roll over the CoVid, roll over the CoVid;
Roll over the CoVid, roll over the CoVid;
Roll over the CoVid, gonna kick these CoVid blues.”
To get the full experience of the video and Doc Mason’s song-writing, visit https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=LUOUGDSbrx0.
Mason’s musical background
Mason said he was given a Gibson guitar by a family member when he was about 20 years old and in college – for which he was challenged to learn to play at least one song within a few months.
“I learned to play ‘Jingle Bells’ by the following Christmas,” he said. “I ended my residency in medical school in 1980. I started writing songs in 1985, and produced a couple albums and played locally.
“When I moved to Fredericksburg, I had been playing for years. But gigs were hard to schedule with raising five children. So I dropped that until 1996. About 2003, I had a number of songs written, but needed to do them in a studio; and instead of finding one, I bought my own equipment.”
He said his first album after that was “Let’s Go Get Cloned” in 2006. And then the seriousness of his songs changed after 9/11.
Since as an ER doctor he worked 24-hour shifts for years, he said he wrote some of his songs in the “call room” at work, between patients.
At about age 60, he saw he had a lot of songs written and wanted to do another album. But it finished with technical recording problems, and he’s since re-recorded that one.
Also his grown children asked him to record a children’s album for his grandchildren; and he produced one titled “Child’s Play.”
One of his grandsons now plays the violin, he said; and his oldest daughter also has combined a nursing career in New York City and Austin, with training as an opera singer. (But COVID cancelled most of her singing opportunities.)
Mason considers himself a fulltime musician now.
