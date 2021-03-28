Kerrville Police Department investigators are working to identify a suspect currently in custody, whom they believe is responsible for stealing a vehicle in Kerrville before wrecking the vehicle in Center Point.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, KPD officers responded to call reporting the vehicle stolen at 9:49 p.m. on March 17 in the 600 block of Water Street.
“The victim reported they left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition and when they returned from inside the business, their vehicle had been stolen,” Lamb said.
Lamb said a short time later, a Department of Public Safety trooper responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Elm Pass Road in Center Point.
“The (wrecked) vehicle, which was the one stolen earlier in the evening, had left the roadway and rolled on its side before rolling back on all four tires and striking a fence and a tree, causing extensive damage to the vehicle,” Lamb said.
Lamb said officers were able to lcate a witness who said he had picked up a male subject at the secene of the accident and transported him to Oak Way Drive and dropped the injured male off at a residence.
“The suspect was injured from the accident and was described as being approximately 28 years old wearing a grey hat and blue and black pants,” Lamb said. “The suspect had a black dog with him and identified himself as ‘John Wesley,’ which is not believed to be the suspect’s true name.”
Lamb said blood was discovered inside the vehicle and the vehicle has been processed by a KPD evidence technicisan in an attempt to identify the suspect.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of this vehicle thief, please call the Kerrville Police Department at 257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 896-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
“We would also like to remind people to lock their vehicles, especially in public parking lots, but even at home in their own driveways,” Lamb said.
