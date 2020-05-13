Gschwind, friends celebrate medical recovery with 5K

Suzanne Gschwind moved to Kerrville last year with husband Eric to begin a new life in a new home in Comanche Trace, and quickly everything was turned medically, frighteningly, upside-down.
She survived with the medical and rehabilitation aid of teams in Kerrville and Houston, and because, as Eric said, they know some very important people including God.
And May 5, on the one–year anniversary of her first hospitalization, she celebrated with her friends in Comanche Trace and the community, as the honoree and winner of a 5K Run on the jogging track in the subdivision, with proper “social distancing.”
Medical journey
In April 2019, Suzanne Gschwind’s health emergency began with a severe stomach virus, Eric said.
The couple had recently moved into a rental casita in the subdivision while planning and construction started on their new larger house.
Eric said he first took her to the local emergency room, but that visit didn’t lead to being admitted, or the diagnosis she eventually got of “Guillain Barre Syndrome.”
When her condition continued and got worse, Eric took her back; and the second time the decision was made to transfer Suzanne to a Houston hospital they were familiar with, in their previous residency in Katy.
That journey started in bad weather which deleted use of a medical helicopter, in favor of an ambulance. But as her condition worsened, that changed to a medical airplane to Hobby Airport.
By that time, she needed a tracheal tube and then a ventilator, and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit where she stayed for two weeks, being fed with a feeding tube.
Her whole body, with the exception of her feet, lost all feeling and movement because of an immune disorder they diagnosed as “Guillain Barre Syndrome.”
Eric said, with this disease, a person’s auto-immune system goes completely haywire. Instead of allowing nerves encased in myelin sheaths to pass along “instructions” from the brain, the body begins internally destroying the sheaths around the nerves. They don’t work anymore, and for Suzanne, almost all “normal” thinking and movement stopped.
Suzanne lost her vision, ability to smile or swallow or move arms or legs or talk.
Eric said they finally resorted to a whiteboard with letters of the alphabet and other symbols on it. “We took the suggestion of a doctor in Houston to fasten a pistol laser sight to her glasses frames so she could point it by moving her head to spell out words and requests.”
Otherwise she was limited to moving her feet at the ankles, either side to side or up and down to “say” no or yes, to answer questions.
“One effect of the syndrome is you’re locked in your head and don’t respond. At one point, I decided God will make something good come of this,” she said.
Eric said, “They basically had to treat her like a stroke patient. But the big difference is, she’s getting better, while many stroke patients do not.”
He knew of the Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital in Houston, which is very hard to get a patient admitted to. But because of people he knew, Suzanne was transferred there for further rehab.
Eric said he managed to convince the medical providers this was a “private pay” case, not relying on a traditional health insurance company to make decisions about types or lengths of treatment. They have coverage under Christian Health Ministries, and he was assured he would be reimbursed by CHM for whatever he had to pay.
So her rehab continued there, with Eric’s help. He said, “I have an engineering background and learned what to do with ventilators and other medical equipment when nurses couldn’t stay continually in her room.”
He got so good at it, they gave him a special ID bracelet so he could take her anywhere in the hospital she needed to go. And their grown children were able to visit her.
Finally in August 2019, they returned to Kerrville where she moved to Hilltop Rehab Center for six weeks for continuing therapy there. She progressed from a wheelchair to a walker; and learned again how to swallow and walk and talk.
“I still have some effects from it,” she said.
Suzanne said she returned to their house in late October, and after a couple weeks off, began occupational therapy at the Ambulatory Care Center at Peterson Health in Kerrville. “I love their swimming pool,” she said.
When she first returned home, they had a caregiver in their home because Suzanne still needed aid to do the simplest “normal” things.
She is much improved now, with nerves growing back.
“We really see this as a miracle,” Eric said. Suzanne added, “I don’t know how you get through something like this without faith in God. We’re waiting on my nerves to grow back. There’s nothing I can do. It just takes time. I still have some numbness, tingling and pain.”
5K Run in her honor
Her return home also was the beginning of her friends’ plans for the “Inaugural Suzanne Sutphin Gschwind 5K Run.”
Her new friends in the Lady Niners who played nine holes of golf regularly began to plan almost as soon as Suzanne took up walking and running. And they were joined by her “Sisters in Service” Bible study group and other friends and supporters.
Suzanne challenged herself to train daily and to complete a 5K run, 3.2 miles.
“These women don’t do anything halfway,” she said. “They set up the start and finish line right across the street from our house, and while 27 of us walked or ran the 5K, some waited at the finish line to serve margaritas to celebrate before we went across the road to the lake. They also made a huge sign with all their signatures on it to hold up when I crossed the finish line.”
She jogged the 3.2 miles, doing each mile in 17 minutes, she said. By the one-year anniversary on June 3 of when she first got sick, she has a goal to do 5 miles.
She said this first one might have begun as a joke during her illness, but they’ve decided to do it again and have it benefit somebody.
Eric is still doing some of the cooking (“a lot of beef and barbecue”), but Suzanne said she tries to leave him a lot of time for golf, “because he gave up a lot for me.”
“This strengthened our marriage,” she said. “Luckily it happened last year, not this year when no one could have come to see me.”
Medical information
A medical site says Guillain Barre Syndrome is a rare condition that causes a person’s immune system to attack their peripheral nerves, resulting in partial or full loss of sensation, loss of movement, and changes in cognitive ability and personality.
Guillain Barre Syndrome in some cases puts patients in a state of semi-paralysis and can last for most of a year.
The condition can be life-threatening, and it is important that those with Guillain Barre Syndrome are monitored and treated intensively.
However, although this condition is very frightening, it is also generally considered to be short-term and is not thought to leave lasting damage. Most people will recover from the condition fully, which is a huge testament to the power of the body and the nervous system.
Guillain Barre Syndrome
destroys myelin sheaths
To understand this syndrome, consider how the nervous system works. The nervous system includes the brain, the nerves that control the limbs, and the autonomic systems.
The peripheral nervous system – the part that is affected by this syndrome – is what controls our limbs and digits.
When you think about moving, that movement begins within your brain in the motor cortex. This template is sent via nerves that run down the spine to the peripheral nervous system, including the hands, feet, torso, joints, and more. Those signals leap from nerve to nerve by traveling down their long tails called “axons” and then crossing the microscopic gaps called synapses.
Once the signal – which is a small electric charge called an action potential – reaches the muscles, it causes them to contract. This contraction shortens the muscle, pulling the join angle closer together and moving the limb.
The myelin sheaths protects and insulates these nerves, thereby allowing signals to travel more quickly and precisely.
This is what is attacked by the immune system in Guillain Barre Syndrome, resulting in loss of coordination.
While Guillain Barre Syndrome is mainly associated with loss of control over the limbs and torso, it also affects the body in many other ways.
One example is that it can cause vision difficulties. This is because the eyes are controlled by tiny muscles which help to direct our attention, while also allowing us to focus by shrinking or growing the lenses.
