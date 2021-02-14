SU moves to online classes for Monday

Schreiner University will close campus and move to online classes Feb 15, 2021.
"Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions classes will be online only tomorrow and campus will be closed," Toby Appleton, Schreiner University marketing and communications manager, said. "We request that off-campus students and employees stay home and refrain from coming to campus. We will continue to monitor local weather conditions over the weekend and advise if necessary for Tuesday February 16, 2021."
