McDonald’s gives back

Local McDonald's owner Kevin Mazzu, right, and his staff (back row) presented a check for $750 to the Functional Living Unit program at Tivy High School, as part of the grand re-opening of the Sidney Baker restaurant. Representing the FLU classes were (alphabetically) Ezekiel Cruzes, Rogelio Herrera, Melinda Lord, Alexander Perez, Alexander Plascencia and Joseph Steele, with teachers Becky Goodwyn and Sarah Burkhart. The gift will help support the FLU students' store at the school, one of their learning opportunities.

Photo by Bonnie Arnold