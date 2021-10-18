McDonald’s gives back

Owners/partners Kevin and Lis Mazzu reopened the newly renovated McDonald’s location in the 600 block of Sidney Baker last week, with the addition of new technology for online ordering for the inside seating, and a new look in the furniture and décor.
Kevin Mazzu greeted the Chamber of Commerce representatives and a group of Tivy High School students from the Functional Living classes, in addition to the public and a set-up for a live radio broadcast for the occasion.
Mazzu said his wife and partner Lis couldn’t be there for the party, but they both felt blessed to be in Kerrville and the Texas Hill Country.
The Tivy students were there with two of their teachers because the Mazzus also were donating to their in-school “store” operation at THS.
That group received a check for $750 from Mazzu during the grand-reopening.
Over the years, some FLU students from Tivy have also worked on the staff at one or more of the local restaurant locations.
He said founder Ray Kroc called the restaurants “a people business” and Mazzu has found that to be true over their 37 years working with the corporation in various locations.
The couple own and manage multiple McDonald’s locations, four in Kerrville, one in Fredericksburg and one in Junction.
The central Kerrville location on Sidney Baker near the Kerrville Police Department is only the first in a series of remodels, according to Mazzu.
“Next we’re going to remodel the one in Fredericksburg; then the one at I-10 in Kerrville, probably starting Spring of 2022; then the Highway 27 location near Walmart,” he said. “This one was our first big step.”
While almost all the recent renovation changed the look and function inside the restaurant, Mazzu said their drive-through makes up about 80 percent of their business. It has been the larger part of their business over the years, he said, and one aim at the Junction Highway location is to make that drive-through two lanes in the future.
At the renovated and re-opened site on Sidney Baker, Elena Ramirez is manager. In fact, all of the Mazzus’ Hill Country locations have female managers, it was pointed out during the festivities.
The first remodel in Kerrville provides new seating and décor; a “Beverage Bar;” a McCafe Coffee Bar and Bakery; easy-access drive through; and a free “My McDonald’s Reward App.”
Menu items ordered on the new App screens can be delivered to the customer’s table by an employee, skipping the line at the cash registers. Mazzu said some locations no longer have any cash registers, but his does, and cash purchases are still welcome.
The week of the grand re-opening, that location offered daily specials, and “Coffee With a Cop” for two hours last Thursday morning.
Brad Barnett, Chamber of Commerce CEO, joined the morning program; and the two men said McDonald’s here, under the owners, also started a “management internship” program with Schreiner University.
They said employees who want to attend SU get some financial help from McDonald’s, too.
Mazzu said the Ronald McDonald House program, at various locations near medical centers, remain the business’ “pre-eminent charity.”
FLU program
Teachers Sarah Burkhart and Rebecca Goodwin said this is the second year they’ve worked with the FLU students; and the $750 donation will help the students operate their “store” inside Tivy High School.
It has a Tivy theme, they said, and the FLU students are the store clerks and cashiers, selling items including mugs, keychains and t-shirts.
That “work” also includes operating a cash register for the sales, another learning tool for this group.
The teachers and six students attended the McDonald’s grand re-opening to accept the Mazzus’ donation to their program.
Family background
Kevin Mazzu was first hired by McDonald’s in 1985 in an entry-level position. He worked his way up in jobs with locations across the United States, in California and Hawaii finally, before advancing into the corporate level of the company.
He and his wife met in 2001 and married in 2002; and managed her career in a house-sitting business including concierge services, operating in 15 states; in addition to his career with the McDonald’s corporation.
They decided to start the McDonald’s ownership process, applicants working in an apprenticeship program with an existing owner, up from the front counter to management.
Their first three-restaurant group was in California on the Eastern side of the Sierra Mountains. Later they found owners in the Texas Hill Country who wanted to retire; and the family moved here in 2019.
Kevin Mazzu said at last week’s party that the company leaves them to run their own business, but provides product development, marketing, and high-quality training. Some of that was going on in the remodeled dining area after the ribbon-cutting, where a group of current employees were learning about the new technology in the electronic kiosks, hands-on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.