KISD named a finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education Award

Kerrville ISD shared that it has been named one of three finalists for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award – Small District Category.
Superintendent Mark Foust was notified that KISD had been anonymously nominated in November 2021. District officials submitted an extensive application in December, where Dr. Foust shared the district’s Profile of a Graduate, Instructional Standards, and Visions, Values, Beliefs and Goals of the District, along with touching on several highlights of the amazing opportunities going on throughout the district for students and staff.
“We have amazing faculty and staff, incredible kids, excellent leaders, and amazing community support in our District, and I am excited for them to come to KISD for a visit,” Dr. Foust told staff in an email sharing the news earlier this week.
“I am very proud of your sincere self-sacrifice and service to our students and this H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards Program is an acknowledgement of the hard work of the entire Kerrville ISD Family. I sincerely hope we win, because you truly deserve recognition for all of the ways that set KISD apart as exceptional for our kids and our community.”
A Judging Committee will conduct a site visit to KISD on Friday, Jan. 28 to see first-hand all the amazing teaching and learning that is happening in KISD.
Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on April 30 in Austin. The winning small district will receive a $50,000 prize.
About the H-E-B Excellence
in Education Awards
H-E-B launched the Excellence in Education Awards program in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a positive way to support public education in Texas. It has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.
H-E-B asks customers, Partners (employees) and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Each nominee is sent an invitation to complete an application online and is asked about their professional experiences, educational philosophies, and achievements both in and out of the classroom.
A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to $2,500, depending on category.
Three separate panels select eight school districts and five early childhood facilities as finalists, awarding $2,500 to $5,000 in cash prizes. Up to five school boards may also be recognized and awarded $5,000 towards the district they serve. Additionally, one or more school boards may receive a special judge’s award totaling up to $25,000. Site visits are conducted to determine winners.
