USDA Lab celebrating 75 years

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Agricultural Research Service” (ARS) celebrates in October the 75th anniversary of the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory, and its historical contributions to the livestock industry and scientific community.
Since October 1946, scientists and supporting staff of the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Lab have provided invaluable expertise and research in the field of veterinary entomology, in support of ARS’ national programs, including food animal production; animal health; veterinary, medical and urban entomology; and food safety.
(For those who don’t speak “medical or laboratory,” veterinary entomology is the study of insects and ticks that impact the health and well-being of domesticated animals.)
ARS Administrator Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young and U.S. Cong. Chip Roy (R-Texas) provided remarks during a virtual event Oct. 8 between Washington, D.C. and the Kerrville facility; and highlighted the laboratory’s many contributions, including innovative ways to control and eliminate invasive pests on livestock. Those pests include ticks, the New World Screwworm, and blood-feeding flies.
In addition, scientists’ research on the improvement of genotyping (comparison of the genetic material of organisms), development of diagnostic techniques to combat pesticide resistance, and genome sequencing, can be used to target livestock pest vulnerabilities.
“We are so fortunate that scientists in Kerrville and throughout the Agricultural Research Service continue to pioneer investigations to address agricultural challenges, and ensure farmers and ranchers have the tools and knowledge they need to protect the health and welfare of their livestock,” Dr. Jacobs-Young said during the ceremony.
The laboratory was first established in 1946 and formerly known as the U.S. Livestock Insect Laboratory, was first established at the Schwethelm Ranch in Kerr County from a consolidation of three other labs working on Screwworm research. Those labs were in Dallas, Uvalde and Menard.
“The consolidation of all three laboratories combined the screwworm research efforts into its current location on 63 acres in Kerrville, which was at the time prime cattle-raising territory,” said Maribel Alonso, USDA public affairs specialist.
The first director in 1946 was Dr. E. W. Laake. Today their longest-serving staff member is a molecular biologist who has been working there 39 years, Alonso said.
It moved to its current location in Kerrville in 1963.
Years later in 1988, it was rededicated and renamed in honor of two ARS scientists, Dr. Edward F. Knipling and Dr. Raymond C. Bushland.
Knipling developed the concept of the “sterile male technique” at the Menard location in 1937; and after that they were pulled away by research efforts in World War II. Bushland produced the first viable sterile male screwworms in the early 1950s at the first location near Kerrville. But total eradication in the U.S. took years, until the early 1990s.
“Knipling and Bushland made a mark in science history with a technique that controlled and led to the eradication of screwworm flies in the United States,” said Kim Lohmeyer, research leader and acting lab director. “Their ‘Sterile Insect Technique’ is still being used today to eradicate screwworms from Central America; and has been used successfully to control other important insect pests such as Mediterranean fruit flies, tsetse flies, mosquitoes and pink bollworms.
Over the years, the laboratory has collaborated with a diverse group of organizations, universities, beef commodity interest groups, and federal and state government agencies.
The research results also provide stakeholders with innovative control technologies that include acaricides, and treatments to mitigate ticks on cattle and wildlife. Those technologies have been used successfully by the Veterinary Services of USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service in their preventive program for “cattle fever ticks.”
Cattle fever ticks transmit the protozoan that causes “bovine babesiosis.” This could cause devastating losses to the beef industry, if the disease re-emerges into the United States.
“The laboratory also focuses on research to develop management tools for livestock arthropod pests that extend well beyond the use of traditional pesticides,” Alonso said.
Alonso said these tools include:
• Novel tick and fly vaccines for cattle and wildlife;
• Natural compounds to repel, attract or suppress flies and ticks;
• Better attractants for New World screwworm;
• Databases that document current and historic cattle fever tick infestations and population genetics of screwworms from the Caribbean;
• Development of novel compounds for sustainable and targeted pesticide use;
• Surveillance and modeling tools that utilize genetics, remote sensing, GIS and climate data to predict tick refugia and fly dispersal patterns;
• Genome sequencing of high-priority flies and ticks;
• And diagnostic tools for managing pesticide resistance.
Dr. Jacobs-Young expressed her gratitude at the noted celebration with a final remark, “To everyone at Kerrville, thank you for all your hard work in the past 75 years, and all you continue to do each day to advance the ARS mission and advance the cause of American agriculture and the public we serve.”
Alonso said research at the Kerrville facility strives to find solutions to problems of national concern. One example of “control technologies” developed by scientists here is the insecticidal cattle ear tags and boluses for controlling ticks and flies on cattle.
“Ranchers around Kerrville may be utilizing these control technologies, as they are becoming widely used by livestock raisers around the U.S.,” Alonso said. “Another example is the technology to eliminate screwworms in cattle. As most longtime cattle ranchers will remember, screwworms created severe damage and economic loss. The technology used to eliminate screwworms from the United States was developed at the Knipling-Bushland laboratory.
“More currently, laboratory scientists are focused on cattle and wildlife like white-tailed deer,” she said.
The ARS is the USDA’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America.
Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $17 of economic impact, according to the ARS and the USDA.
Alonso said the research benefits U.S. cattle producers, the beef industry and consumers, as it protects the U.S. food supply.
Work continues now behind closed gates at the facility, though COVID has some staff working virtually.
