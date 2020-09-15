Schreiner University president, Dr. Charlie McCormick, announced the student enrollment to begin the 98th academic year.
Total student headcount for Fall 2020 is 1,244 with 297 of those being first-time, first-year students. Despite the challenges faced in 2020, this marks the fifth-largest incoming freshman class and total student enrollment in the school’s history.
The graduate programs have 99 students enrolled - the second highest enrollment in Schreiner’s history. The six-year graduation rate increased to 51 percent, the highest rate is the school’s history.
“Over the past several months, colleges and universities across the nation wondered if any students would come to campuses this fall,” said McCormick. “Schreiner University has long been believed and unapologetically claimed that we have the most resilient and gritty students in the state and beyond. They have proved this again by returning to campus this fall and following all the protocols we need them to follow in order to keep campus safe. And what they found when they arrived is a campus community that is continually pushing towards excellence in student learning and development.”
Schreiner has again been recognized on the “Best of” lists by US News and World Report for the 2020-21 academic year: #7 Best Colleges - Region West, #8 Best Value School, and a Top Performer on Social Mobility. A full list of rankings for Schreiner University by US News and World Report can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/schreiner-university-3610/overall-rankings.
The Princeton Review lists Schreiner University as a 2021 Best College: Best Western. Learn.org lists Schreiner as a Best Accredited Online College in Texas. For the third year in a row, Colleges of Distinction recognized Schreiner University as a College of Distinction for 2021, with special recognition given to Career Development, Equity and Inclusion, Veteran Support, Business, Education and Nursing.
The recent graduating class of nurses recently attained a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the NCLEX exam for the second year in a row.
