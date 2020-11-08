New invention, ‘pacemaker’ helps control ‘Sleep Apnea’

Peterson Health has started offering a new procedure to stop patients’ snoring and irregular night breathing associated with “apnea.”
A small device called “The Inspire” by its manufacturer, similar to a pacemaker, is inserted into the patient’s chest, under the skin.
The hope is that this device – or “gadget” as Dr. Sylvester Ramirez, M.D., called it – will replace the standard CPAP appliance, officially a “Continuous Positive Airway Pressure” machine.
Ramirez is an associate with Peterson Health, and his office is at 1001 Water St., Suite D100, in Kerrville. He is a specialist in “Otolaryngology” or an “ENT” or “laryngologist” for his exact specialty in ear, nose and throat work.
He said snoring is a result of partial airway closure and difficulty getting air.
According to some basic descriptions of this medical problem, snoring happens when a person’s tongue falls to the back of their mouth while they’re sleeping; or they have a mis-shapen or mis-positioned jaw, or a nasal passage obstruction, or excess tissue or fat in their throat.
“Just think about it. When a person is awake and standing or sitting up, their tongue inside their mouth, basically a muscle, is laying horizontally. But when a person lays down to sleep, their tongue is then ‘standing’ more vertically, until eventually that muscle doesn’t hold itself upright.”
“Sometimes it progresses to apnea,” he said.
Ramirez said he is successful in treating many of his patients, but about 40 percent of them don’t tolerate wearing the CPAP machine while sleeping at night.
“And when it progresses to ‘obstructive sleep apnea,’ the patient literally stops breathing, which decreases oxygenation and increases the person’s cardiovascular workload. And some patients actually go into heart failure and sometimes sudden death,” he said.
“It’s a serious disease, but now we have this new system, or ‘gadget,’ that we recommend for people who are not tolerating their CPAP machine.”
Ramirez said some patients find using the CPAP machine “claustrophobic” with its face mask and tubing.
He said they’ve been recommending the new procedure to a select group of patients; and so far 95 percent of them report to him that they are experiencing better sleep, and more energy because they’re getting better nights’ sleep.
“And they tell me they’re not snoring anymore. One told me, ‘I got my life back!’”
In general, men have bigger problems with sleep apnea than women do, he said, but some post-menopausal women also are afflicted with this problem.
“This problem has more to do with obesity and tends to affect the older population. Sleep apnea won’t go away without intervention.”
Procedure
This new option is an out-patient procedure by Ramirez’ at the Peterson Health outpatient facility. But he kept the first and second patients for this overnight for one night’s observation each, just to be sure they were able to go home quickly.
The Inspire device is an oval, almost a circle, a disc less than 3 inches in diameter and quite thin.
Ramirez’ procedure is to implant the disc under the patient’s skin just below the right shoulder, after he makes three 2-inch incisions. One is for the device itself which has an 11-year battery life. One is for the electrodes to be attached to it. And the third one is for the sensor placed in the right anterior chest.
The sections are connected by wires under the skin; and one part of the wiring is a separate signal to make the person’s tongue move away from obstructing his or her airway.
“I use a microscope to see to dissect the tiny nerves so we can attach the little electrodes. Your tongue actually can move up to 1 to 1.5 inches,” he said.
“For the majority of patients, the tongue falls down and back. I look for other upper airway obstructions. If they have big tonsils, we tell the patient to have them removed. I have patients in a drug-induced sleep to first do an ‘endoscopy’ to examine the person’s upper airway.”
At home each patient has a “remote control” he or she can set with a 20- to 30-minute delay when they go to bed. Then they turn that control off when they wake up and get out of bed.
Ramirez said he first heard about this disc-shaped device about eight to 10 years ago; and had seen it in medical literature.
“But that was the old ones. This one I’m using now is thinner.”
He said he and Peterson officials started talking about this new device last February. And Ramirez attended training to become “credentialed.”
He said prospective patients can make an appointment to be evaluated.
“If they’re using a CPAP and they’re happy, we’re done,” he said. “If they’re having difficulties with it or have ‘failed’ with the CPAP, we can talk about options.”
Ramirez said he’s done four of these procedures with the Inspire device, so far. And those patients are doing great.
“I see them two days after the procedure, and one week later. And as they progress, they generally come back to the office after one month.”
First patient
Richard Jones was Ramirez’ first patient to get the new Inspire implanted.
He said when he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, he got a CPAP machine.
“But the CPAP never really worked for me,” he said, describing how he’d go to sleep with the face mask in place on his head, and somehow it was off, midway through the night.
He said he also tried an “oral appliance” that worked fairly well for about five years. But by June 2019 he called Ramirez for an airway check to see how his was collapsing, and then had the outpatient procedure the Friday before that Labor Day.
“We have some very fine people here,” Jones said. “I had a short recovery, and now I’m sleeping better than I did with the appliance. I get 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night now, good nights’ sleep.”
He said the Inspire device feels like a little bump under his skin, and he can feel just a little scar tissue.
Ramirez said there are more than 10,000 cases using this device across the Unites States per year.
The good news is, this snoring procedure previously was not covered by insurance companies, but that has changed. Now all the insurance companies are on board with it.
As of this fall, Ramirez is the only ENT specialist working in Kerr and the Hill Country area with this solution. He said the other few specialists he knows of are in Austin, Houston and Dallas.
