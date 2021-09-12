‘Telephone Reassurance Program’ at Dietert a friendly lifeline

If somebody lives alone, regardless of where in the Kerrville area, if they feel they need a little support, a “telephone reassurance program” is available through the Dietert Senior Center in Kerrville.
Area residents can call the Dietert Center and ask to sign up for this free program.
Calls can be made to the Dietert volunteers and staff from the clients between 8 and 10 a.m, each day, seven days per week.
“Actually, when people sign up for this, the Dietert Center staff requires getting a call from each person at least five days per week,” said Waverly Jones, operations manager for the senior center. “Weekends are optional.
“The client calls us. They tell us, ‘I’m doing good. How are you?’ It’s usually a pretty short conversation with them checking in with us.”
If the Dietert staff doesn’t get the agreed-upon call by 10 a.m., someone on the staff calls them.
Jones said, “If there’s no answer, we usually try the emergency contact that person provided. The last resort is to ask the police department to go to the person’s home and do a ‘welfare check.’ Or one of us drives over to their house to do that in person. This isn’t a volunteer run, if we have to do that; it’s more a staff run.”
She said sometimes single seniors need a little reassurance that someone is watching out for them. Some have told Jones that they want someone to come save their pet(s) if the person falls and can’t get up, or gets seriously ill.
Jones said they currently have about 25 people signed up for this, that they talk to 5 days a week. And of those, about a dozen also call in Saturday and Sunday, too.
Presently the youngest person on the list is 57, and the oldest is a person 100 years old who is still living at home alone.
Most live in the City of Kerrville; some live out in the county, from Center Point to Ingram.
If someone as far as Medina wants to sign up, Jones said they would tell them when they sign up that any needed second call would be to law enforcement for an official “welfare check.”
Jones said, “I’ve talked to both men and women. Some are blunt and leave only a short message. Some are ‘talkers’ and will talk to me or the volunteers on duty for 30 minutes if the staff lets them.”
But once it starts for the senior residents around town, it becomes a “call a friend” thing.
“Most young people work and so this service usually is used by ‘seniors’,” Jones said. “It’s circumstances more than age.”
Sometimes the Dietert Center staff follows up, and if there’s no answer when they try to call a person’s home, a staff member drives to the person’s home and first checks to see if the person’s car is there.
“Sometimes they have a doctor’s appointment or something, and just forgot to tell us a couple days before.”
Jones said there are several possible problems or issues that can be a factor.
When each person first signs up, the Dietert Center volunteer or staff member asks about the person’s health, medications, getting an emergency contact including address, and date of birth.
“Their doctor’s name is optional. Locally a neighbor should be an emergency contact, and possibly can check on someone instead of, or before, the Dietert staff member gets to the address,” Jones said. “But if there’s nobody local to call, a staff member drives to the person’s house themselves.”
The Dietert Center has been offering this service for 10-plus years, and during that time they have provided some instances of “rescues.”
Jones said, “Once a lady on the phone said, ‘I don’t feel well and my legs feel weak.’ She suggested I should call 9-1-1; and we did. And it saved her life.”
This is a free service and there’s no charge. It’s a way of helping individuals stay in their homes as long as possible. It helps them, like Meals on Wheels helps them.
“Sometimes it starts as, ‘I don’t know why my son is making me do this!’ But it works out for most of the people. Others try it and then drop the service voluntarily.”
At the Dietert Center, the volunteer and/or receptionist at the front desk answers the calls. They have a paper register on which they mark the date/time of the call by the person’s name.
On the volunteer side, if anyone wants to volunteer at the Dietert Center and be on the phone with the seniors who are signed up for this service, they should call the Dietert Center at (830) 792-4044 and ask for Nick Villanueva, the community services coordinator.
Jones said a lot of times, the senior citizen’s family lives outside this area and tells their relative here they want them to do this. But a lot of Kerrville seniors are active and “out and running,” And sometimes the senior already lives in a community where they have a version of this service.
“But a one-on-one phone call is still more personable,” she said.
“Often when I talk to them, I can tell by the sound of their voices if something is wrong. I can say. ‘You don’t sound right. Talk to me for two minutes.’ And the front desk people are very consistent about talking to these people; and also would be able to tell.”
