Fireworks safety and subdivision rules were among dominant topics Monday at Kerr County Commissioners Court, along with meeting the new Ingram Police Chief (See story page 2) and a report on the recent history camp.
Fireworks
High on the priority list, although not on the agenda, was the issue of people using fireworks safely during the July 4th holiday celebrations.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that he has been approached by residents on the matter of selling fireworks during the ongoing drought.
“I could declare a state of disaster (to ban them) but the order is only good for 60 hours before the governor has to review it,” Kelly said. “But I’m choosing not to do that. I don’t like messing with people’s rights.”
He cautioned everyone to be responsible.
“Water your yard, water your roofs,” he said. “Take precautions and document the evidence. Be careful.”
Although they have allowed area vendors to sell fireworks (except for aerials),” he added, “there are limitations, so please be careful.”
Some of the banned fireworks are widely known as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins.”
Kelly added, “There could be civil liability if you start a fire on someone else’s property.”
Such lawsuits have a lower burden of proof (51 percent) than criminal cases (more than 90 percent).
“We’re trying to keep them out of the air. When sparks are flying, the warm winds in the evening can be very dangerous,” Kelly said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew advised, “I would remind you even if you live in a rock house, you have wood trim, so be careful.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris added, that the county is in critical stages.
“I went into Thomas Jeffers fireworks stand and asked people to tell the people to be cautious and use common sense,” Harris said. “They assured me they were telling people to be careful.”
KCSO salaries
Several concerned citizens spoke out in the public input portion of the meeting about budget matters, urging the court to raise salaries for Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies by more than just three percent.
Terri Hall of Ingram said that while property taxes have become “unsustainably high,” she said that she was not asking for lowering the taxes, but, “We want to focus on the sheriff’s deputies and their salaries, because they have been increasingly tasked with rising rates of trafficking, drug busts, illegals and other issues.”
Hall noted that they have had to fill in for lack of staffing at Ingram Police Department and need to get competitive salaries.
“I would hate to see deputies go through what is going on in Ingram,” she said. Two others spoke along similar veins.
William Fitch agreed, as did Janice Riley, whose husband had been a state trooper, and advocated that law enforcement needs to keep the positions intact, and add training as well.
Summer History Camp
Kerr County Historical Commissioner vice-president Bunny Bond thanked the court for supporting the annual Summer History Camp held recently at the Union Church.
“We had 19 kids, and our limit was 20,” Bond said. “We can’t take any more because it has to be contained inside the Union Church.”
She added that the children enjoyed the week-long programs, and some said they wanted to come back. The youngsters were those who had completed the third or fourth grade.
There were very few absences, Bond said, adding that it was a compliment that most showed up every day. She also praised the numerous volunteers.
“We are one of the few counties that have initiated a camp like this,” she said.
Kelly said he was proud of what the KCHC has done, adding that Kerr is known as a great camp county in Texas.
Other business
In other business, two other entities signed contracts to allow the county to collect taxes on their behalf - Center Point Independent School District and the Kerr County Emergency Services District #3.
The court approved reappointing Greg Longenbauch to the Kerr County 9-1-1 board.
Reagan Givens, head of the county’s animal control services, requested a few changes in his department, which shares personnel with Environmental Health Department. There will be no impact on the budget with these changes.
Airport and district attorney office personnel will now be included in the step/grade system along with the rest of county employees.
Sheriff Leitha received approval for a mutual agreement between “OUR” (Operation Underground Railroad), Domestic Law Enforcement and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for a yearly contract, valued at $25,770, with Grayshift LLC that gives them access to unlocking I-phone codes on a limited basis. It will help protect kids from trafficking and exportation, Leitha said.
County Chief Auditor Tanya Shelton got approval to change steps for three positions in her office for next year. She said that the department has been running short of staff lately and needs a overhaul of their job descriptions to attract more experienced applicants.
Water issues
Subdivision rules were scrutinized, as Letz remarked on lot sizes and water requirements and noted how the new rules by Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District along with new state rules will affect, or conflict with, the final version of Kerr County rules.
Letz said that while the county deals with development, HGCD deals with water availability.
In two months Kelly said the county hopes to finalize its rules, needing to sync its new terms with seven-acre rules instead of the present five-acre rules.
“I strongly recommend that developers talk to Headwaters about water. We have no control over water here,” Kelly added.
Letz noted that in his research, he found that homes on public water systems were “probably better” than those on individual lots. Being metered was good, especially during drought conditions.
“Public water system usage was under 432 gallons a day, totalling 157,000 gallons a year,” Letz said. By contrast, individually exempt wells can use up to 2,400 gallons a day, which can total 9 million gallons a year. Hopefully nobody uses that much.”
While rewriting the county rules now, as state law and interpretation of law have changed, Letz said, “This area has become a lot grayer than what we can do in the county. We have to think about it. Public water systems are not bad. They use less water overall. Maybe we can incorporative them into our new rules.”
Letz illustrated using an example of a 140 acre development. If they measure seven acres, that yields 20 lots. For fire acres, it’s 28 lots.
A public water system with 70 lots will use up to 30,240 gallons a day. They use less water per connection on public water system.
“That’s something to remember,” Letz said. “We need to work with developers and headwaters.”
Belew suggested the court try to have regions of water allowances.
“We should stay with (seven-acre lots) to eliminate confusion, expense and aggravation,” he added.
Kelly added that working together, shows they both represent the same people on the same team.
“We do the platting, they do the permitting,” Kelly said. “Everything we do is dependent on water availability. That’s the reality in Texas today. We want them to sign off on our rules. We need to be more transparent.”
Plat approvals
Regarding a petition to vacate, discontinue or abandon 900 feet of Stewart Junkin Road in Pct. 4, to be replaced by a different alignment, the court allowed the matter to be brought back for a public hearing on August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m.
The other hearings on the agenda were all approved for several more plats.
