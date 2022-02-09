Hill Country on ice

Local first responders learned a lot of lessons from last year’s Winter Storm Uri, but collectively agree the huge accumulation of ice on the roads on Thursday and Friday created unique challenges while responding to calls for service, prompted struggles with vehicles and equipment and left many motorists stranded on Interstate 10.
We spoke with Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, who detailed their respective department’s experience during the winter storm, with each sharing compelling stories of determination among their ranks exiting their vehicles and walking in the elements to reach the citizen in need.
Below is an accounting from each department on the number of calls, issues and challenges they faced:
Fatality accident
Treacherous road conditions due to the last week’s winter storm also resulted in multiple traffic accidents, including a fatality accident on Interstate 10 that claimed the life of Kerrville resident Dennis Nelson Keller, 60.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, the deadly accident occurred Thursday evening at 9:29 p.m. near Mile Marker 510 of the interstate.
“Upon arrival, officers located a tractor trailer involved in collision with a Ford F-350 pickup truck, just inside the Kerrville city limits,” Lamb said. “The tractor trailer was westbound when it attempted to slow for traffic that was at a standstill due to inclement weather conditions ahead.”
Lamb said the tractor trailer flipped onto its side and slid on the icy pavement.
“The trailer collided with the Ford F-350 pickup that was stopped for traffic, seriously injuring the two occupants,” Lamb said.
Keller and another occupant of the Ford F-350 were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by Kerrville Fire Department EMS personnel.
“At about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the driver of the pickup, Dennis Nelson Keller, a 60 year old Kerrville resident, succumbed to his injuries,” Lamb said. “The passenger in the vehicle, a 43-year-old Kerrville man, was admitted to PRMC and has since been discharged.”
Lamb said KPD officers are conducting an investigation into the accident.
“At this time, there will be no charges pending for the driver of the tractor trailer, as it appears road conditions at the time of the accident were a major contributing factor,” Lamb said. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office answered a total of 173 calls for service from midnight on Thursday through Saturday morning, including 35 vehicle accidents and 39 incidents of vehicles sliding off of the roadway and leaving the driver stranded.
“We were fully staffed with officers throughout the storm. Additional administrative staff was called as needed to support our deputies,” Leitha said. “The interstate required constant attention, in addition to maintaining our normal workload in other areas of the county. Normal law enforcement activities don’t stop for weather emergencies and we have a lot of ground to cover in 1,100 square miles. Every commissioned officer in our office was working calls.”
Leitha praised Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas for his efforts in coordinating local and state assets to assist with needs as they occurred, as well as the Ingram Police Department and volunteer fire departments, who assisted during the storm.
“Things like this are a team effort and I’m proud of our entire organization for stepping up,” Leitha said.
Leitha said no call from the community needing assistance went unanswered.
“Roads were a problem across the county. After Thursday, everything was covered in ice. Many of the rural areas were nearly impassable, especially in the hills,” Leitha said. “Even with the challenges, we answered every single call, just like last February 2021 during Uri.”
Leitha said issues on Interstate 10 proved to be his biggest challenge.
“The interstate proved to be a tough one, just from the quantity of vehicles and difficulty moving heavy vehicles on iced-over hills. Those grades get a little steep west of Harper Road,” Leitha said. “We were prepared with a dozen sets of snow chains for patrol units, but just basic travel was risky.”
Also challenging was reaching final destinations in many parts of the county, Leitha said.
“Some of our deputies drove as far as they could to reach a call, and a number left their vehicles and went on foot to reach those who needed help. Our deputies handled this storm with courage and a commitment to service,” Leitha said.
Indicative of the travel challenges, Leitha said his office had five patrol units out of service due to being stuck on an icy road and were later retrieved.
“We also broke brake lines on four of our patrol units and we are looking for some even stronger snow chains for next time,” Leitha said.
Leitha described his offices’s response as “all hands on deck,” saying that the job requires many facets during an emergency such as last week’s ice storm, coordinating wreckers to remove stranded and wrecked vehicles and coordinating local and state assistance when needed.
“The Department of Public Safety sent reinforcements of State Troopers yesterday to assist, and we worked well with KPD who also has jurisdiction on part of the interstate,” Leitha said. “We’d also like to thank the Army National Guard for their assistance with fuel and wreckers.”
With motorists stranded for as long as 12 hours on Interstate 10, Leitha said his office coordinated with DPS and the Army National Guard to assist. DPS Troopers provided assistance to stranded motorists and the National Guard helped with getting fuel to the stranded vehicles, Leitha said.
Ultimately, Leitha said he is proud of all members of his office, from the dispatchers, to corrections officers, to patrol deputies and his administration and is thankful that none of his staff were injured in their efforts to assist the public.
He also thanked the community for heeding calls to stay off the roadways.
“We were pleased with how the community responded to our requests to stay home. There were fewer desperate people this year with the storm being shorter and the power staying on,” Leitha said. “Since the first warnings went out, we reached over 90,000 people on via our Facebook page. We started sending out preparation advisories days before the storm, urging people to make a plan. The warming center at First United Methodist Church was also a great asset to the community. Like last year’s storm, we found a lot of neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s a great part of living here.”
Kerrville Police Department
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall said officers and dispatchers within his department stepped up where needed and served the community well, with officers responding to 83 calls for service over the two-day period.
“This number is comparatively low for a two-day period, however, our dispatch center answered 333 9-1-1 calls and 1,258 non-emergency line calls during the two days of last week’s storm.”
McCall said staffing was elevated at certain periods, however.
“We operated with normal shift staffing numbers overall, utilizing early call in or shift hold over for manpower when necessary,” McCall said. “With the schools closed we were also able to reassign our SRO’s (school resource officers) as additional manpower.”
McCall said the road conditions definitely posed a threat to the safety of his officers and impacted response times.
“The road conditions made it very difficult to have a timely response to calls and we had a police vehicle stuck responding to a call for service in the Riverhills area,” McCall said. “We also had some issues with getting some of our staff to work. Several dedicated employees from both dispatch and patrol who travel distances to get to work every day recognized the problems they would face getting to work and took it upon themselves to get hotel rooms in town to ensure they were able to report for duty.”
Like Leitha, McCall said his department’s biggest challenge was also handling the needs on the interstate.
“The biggest challenge was dealing with issues that developed on the interstate due to the road conditions,” McCall said. “Many of the calls on the interstate took an extended amount of time to handle and much of our manpower was directed to those efforts in the form of working crashes, assisting with general traffic control or conducting welfare checks on those stuck on the roadway.”
McCall praised both his staff and the community, saying that his entire team pulled together to make sure the needs of the community were met and the community “did an outstanding job of heeding the warnings and for the most part staying home.”
“This is reflected in the low number of traffic crashes we responded to and our call volume being much reduced as compared to last year,” McCall said. “Our citizens should be commended for their response to the storm and their willingness to do their part by staying home and off the roadways.”
Kerrville Fire Department
Chief Eric Maloney, of the Kerrville Fire Department, said he and Division Chief Jerremy Hughes, the department’s Emergency Management Coordinator, began meeting and planning for the winter storm on Tuesday.
“We started having conversations city-wide about the impending storm,” Maloney said. “We contacted Dub (Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator) to determine our next step to prepare for the storm and that’s when we decided to open up the Warming Center. We decided to do that Thursday and Friday and if we needed to expand, we were ready for that.”
Maloney said the Salvation Army Shelter took care of any overnight stays needed and he and Hughes were ready to expand overnight shelter operations, if needed.
Maloney said on Thursday morning, the first day of the storm, the city partially activated the Emergency Operations Center for all departments.
“So, each city department would provide reports twice a day,” Maloney said. “At this point, Chief Hughes moved over to emergency management and Chief Steven Boyd supervised department operations.”
Maloney said Hughes had attended meetings with Kerr County Emergency Management and local stakeholders two weeks ago regarding response to a potential winter storm, such as Uri.
“So we already had those resources in place in case we needed them,” Maloney said.
On Thursday, Maloney said, the weather turned worse than predicted, with much more ice and sleet arriving than the National Weather Services had indicated.
“We ended up with a few more challenges than we expected, so we just had to adapt to that,” Maloney said. “It did change some of our conversations regarding (KFD) operations.”
Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd said KFD calls for service began to increase at about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
“We responded to 75 calls for service over the two-day period,” Boyd said. “It was for anything from falls, to altered mental status to two MVC’s (motor vehicle collisions) on Thursday.”
Boyd said the icy road conditions presented considerable challenges to KFD vehicles as well.
“We did have one of our med units, going up Treasure Hills Road, slide off the road and become stuck,” Boyd said. “That ambulance ended up getting taken out of service until Friday at around 2 p.m. That road was just impassable. Luckily, that road is a circle, so some first responders went on the other side and were able to walk the patient down to us.”
Just like last year’s storm, Boyd said the KFD brush truck assisted with a couple of calls.
“That brush truck can get to many places that our ambulances cannot,” Maloney said. “It is was a great asset for us last year and helped us again this year during winter storm conditions.”
It wasn’t that a patient or citizen in need wasn’t going to be taken care of, as all calls were answered, but Maloney said response times were affected by all first responders and it took a teamwork effort to serve everyone in the county.
“Our call volumes did not go up much from a regular shift, but some of those calls took a very long time,” Maloney said. “Some of the calls in the county took up to two hours for our ambulance to safely arrive and return.”
The dedication of KFD medics and firefighters was evident in their determination to respond and complete every call, in many instances, medics drove as close to the call as they safely could and then walk the rest of the way, Maloney said.
Such was the case on Friday morning when a call reported a serious injury of a child riding an ATV, Boyd said.
“We had a call in the Horizon and they could not get to the patient, so they ended up hiking a mile or so to get there,” Boyd said.
Boyd said medics had to exit the ambulance on Shepherd-Rees Rd. and make their way into the Horizon subdivision and then finally to the residence where the accident occurred.
The injury was so severe that an air ambulance was needed. Initially, the helicopter was going to land at Peterson Regional Medical Center, before one of the KFD crew members suggested landing inside the subdivision.
“Luckily, they were able to get the helicopter to land down there with them and get the patient out, instead of trying to battle the ice for the mile back to the ambulance,” Boyd said.
He also noted that some neighbors in the area took note of the struggles faced by the first responders and used their personal ATVs to retrieve the additional units responding.
Boyd said by 1 p.m. on Friday, KFD shifts had returned to normal status and resumed taking out-of-town transfers.
Maloney, Boyd and Hughes noted that the volume of calls remained low for a emergency situation and also credited citizens heeding warnings to remain inside, saying that the number of falls due to ice were considerably lower compared to last year and motor vehicle accidents were few.
They also agreed that navigating the interstate was difficult with the icy conditions and stranded drivers.
“We responded with two ambulances to what ended up being a fatality accident Thursday night on the interstate,” Maloney said. “We utilized the unimproved shoulder and median to gain access to the patients.”
Once again, Maloney said he appreciated the assistance provided by volunteer fire departments, saying they agreed in advance to respond to the non-emergency calls for KFD.
Hughes shared a story about how the City of Kerrville street crews helped an ambulance respond to a call on Hilltop Drive by riding ahead of the medics and treating the roadway in front of of the ambulance.
“This allowed our ambulance to get up that hill,” Hughes said.
With regard to staffing, Maloney said KFD was staffed with an extra ambulance overnight and extra staffing was needed due to the amount of time each call required due to travel and because of disabled ambulances.
“We had four ambulances stuck,” Maloney said. “The one had to be abandoned overnight and the other three we were able to get pulled out. We respond to every call, period, so we did what we had to do to get the job done.”
After reviewing his after-action reports, Maloney said he was extremely proud of the members of his department, saying they performed with high levels of professionalism and dedication.
“I am 100 percent incredibly proud of our crews and our response out there during the winter storm,” Maloney said. “We had no injuries. Everyone was safe and we made sure we came together as a team to make that response, whether on the ambulance or on the fire truck, under temperature conditions that were in the single digits. That team effort is what gets the job done and all of the people home safe.”
