Elected officials weigh in on Ingram's future, challenges

Amid a regime change in Ingram that has resulted in a large turnover of city personnel and law enforcement officers, newly elected mayor Claud Jordan, Jr. and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly met Friday, June 17, to focus on how Ingram can overcome its current issues and make progress in the days to come.
“We felt it was pertinent to meet face-to-face to discuss the reality of Ingram’s current challenges and cooperate on plans for the benefit of all county citizens,” Kelly said.
The two leaders focused primarily on the Ingram Police Department, which has seen the egress of most, if not all, of its officers.
“My biggest concern through all these changes, of course, is for the City of Ingram and its citizens,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 4) Don Harris.
“(Retired police chief) Carol Twiss and her officer team had created a very stable environment, as well as initiated many positive community events. It is my hope that the new city hall regime can regain some of that. The people of Ingram deserve it,” Harris said. Toward that aim, Kelly reports that Ingram has hired the firm Texas First to help it rebuild the Ingram Police Department with help from consultant Joe Hamilton, a retired Department of Public Safety captain.
While it is not known how long that process will take for the Ingram PD to be back at full force, residents in western Kerr County will continue to receive law enforcement service from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“As sheriff to all of Kerr County and its residents, I would like to make it clear that our office will serve the public in all 1,100 square miles under our jurisdiction,” said KCSO Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our precinct division has coverage on every shift, as we have for more than two decades.”
“Precinct 4 is the largest precinct in the county by area, and we do our very best to manage calls over the large territory of that precinct. In some cases, there may be longer response times for areas of Precinct 4 simply due to the road layout and distances covered,” Leitha said.
Ingram also faces vacancies within its administrative and finance departments. “We are cooperating with them by helping Mr. Jordan find the necessary personnel to restaff the city government,” Kelly said.
“We covered a lot of ground in our meeting, and I felt good about it,” the judge said. “It just makes good sense for us to work together in ways that are mutually beneficial to each other.”
