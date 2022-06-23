Elected officials weigh in on Ingram's future, challenges

Recently elected Ingram Mayor Claud Jordan, Jr. (left) and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly met face-to-face Friday morning, June 17, to discuss how the two entities they represent can cooperatively move forward. Ingram is located in the county's largest precinct, Precinct 4, in western Kerr County and it comprises two-thirds of the county’s total geographical area. -- Photo Courtesy of Kerr County, Texas