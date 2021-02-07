Kroc Center adding excitement, amenities

New amenities have been added at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Kerrville. From left, Tymon Skaines demonstrates the “Virtual Golf” game that offers multiple “courses,” booked for an hour at a time. Center, the current lap pool behind the center is available for winter swimming and classes, covered by a heavy vinyl dome and heated inside. Right, they've installed two “hydromassage chairs.” Roland McGowan, front desk manager, helps Shelley Wilson of Gillespie County adjust the pressurized water jets for her preference.