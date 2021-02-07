Kroc Center adding excitement, amenities

Kerrville’s Salvation Army Kroc Center has extended its sports and workout possibilities into new areas including virtual golf, hydromassage chairs, and winter use of the lap pool.
Virtual golf
Want to play golf? The Salvation Army Kroc Center announced their newest addition, “Fairway to Heaven,” a virtual golf experience.
The True Vista 12 Pro system offers 99 courses from around the world, including a number of PGA Tour courses.
Bring your own clubs for a true golf event, where two players can play 18 holes in about one hour, plus take advantage of its driving range, games and more. No walking or carts are needed.
This addition at the Kerrville Kroc was the brainchild of Capt. David Swyers, who saw a similar simulator set up in another city, and after he tried it out for himself, was determined the local center should add one here, too. Staffer Tymon Skaines said Swyers is a regular player when he can find a few minutes during his work in the building.
“Some people don’t want to walk an entire golf course, or they can’t,” Skaines said. “This simulator duplicates all the teeing off and visuals of driving the ball down toward a hole, and gives the player information about distance and scoring and several other things.”
He said the machine is loaded with a variety of golf course visuals to choose from, including a number of courses that are part of the real PGA Tours. And players can choose among all those options for the course they want to use in any chosen session.
The player stands next to the machine’s designated tee-off square, with a center indicator for the ball placement; and tees off the ball as he or she would off a wooden golf tee pushed into the ground on a real course.
“There’s also the sound effect of the club hitting the ball – for real – and it’s loud enough to startle people going by the room in the hallway sometimes,” he said.
And that’s followed by the sound of the ball hitting “the incredibly durable” back wall of the virtual machine, for the player to retrieve.
The screen standing at the back and the nets that surround it “catch” each golf ball, to drop onto the artificial turf mat. And the player gets a “report” on the machine read-out.
Skaines said they book each golfing session for one hour; and an added hour is possible.
Tee times are available on Mondays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As demand grows, they will be expanding the hours for appointments.
Skaines and the other Kroc staff prefer golf simulator users to book their sessions online, and to do so up to 10 days ahead of their requested appointment. Saturdays are busiest, so far.
Reserve a tee time online at www.KerrvilleKroc.org/golf/. Players need to be age 15 or older. Each person can bring clubs and golf balls, or borrow the ones provided.
The cost by appointment is $30 for a Kroc member to use the room for one hour, or for a member to book that room for one hour for a group. The cost for a non-member is $35 for one hour.
The cost is $35 for nonmembers; and “walk-ins” pay $40 as members and $45 as non-members (but there’s no guarantee the room is available for walk-ins.)
Having this golf simulator could lead to tournaments and online games, Skaines said. And they already have had some golfers from Tivy and Ingram high schools and Schreiner University either try it out or express interest in doing so. It will keep score for one to eight players at a time.
He said this golf simulator room off the west hallway is great for company events, retreats, team building, skill building and more.
“I learned how to play golf using this,” he said.
And to expand the enjoyment of this new activity inside the building, Swyers and the staff will be adding a food service counter inside the same room with the simulator and seating, so groups can use the space and machine for those group activities.
Use of the simulator opened in January, and has already proved popular. The Kroc staff voted on a name for their new game and chose “Fairway to Heaven.”
For additional information regarding “Fairway to Heaven” at the Kroc Center, contact Tymon Skaines, Golf Simulator coordinator at 315-5753.
Hydromassage chairs
Need a massage but don’t have an hour to spare? The Salvation Army Kroc Center invites you to check out their HydroMassage Chairs. Ten minutes is equivalent to a 1-hour deep tissue massage. Pressure, speed, and focus area are all at your discretion. Remove your shoes (just your shoes!) and enjoy!
HydroMassage is a dry warm water massage widely used in medical, therapeutic and health club settings.
The reclined chairs are covered with a material similar to a waterbed, and underneath water jets push warm water from foot level to head level taking about 1-18 seconds, and back again head to foot. All the user needs to do is relax and let the warm massage happen. If the user wants to adjust the area being massaged, it can be shortened to only one’s legs, or lower back or upper back and shoulders. The pressure and speed also can be adjusted.
Roland McGowan, front desk manager, said they started offering this hydromassage shortly after New Year’s for $10 per month added to a Kroc member’s monthly cost; or $5 per session for non-Kroc members.
“This massage keeps people from getting sore after workouts,” McGowan said. “And once people try it, they really like it. Capt. Swyers comes in here regularly during the week to do this.”
Two gym clients agreed to try it out after their exercise, and one gave it a “thumbs up” part way through the 10 minutes and said she’d be scheduling another session.
“We’ve had no negative feedback,” McGowan said.
Sessions are brief and designed to fit into one’s recovery routine after every workout and on off days. The two chairs are in a smaller darkened room, separated by curtains, and the door to the hallway closed.
Combined with proper rest, hydration and nutrition, HydroMassage compliments the recovery process and contributes to overall wellness.
Benefits of the 10-minute massage include temporary relief of minor aches and pains, reduction of stress and anxiety levels, a deep feeling of relaxation, increase in circulation in focus areas, relief of muscle soreness, stiffness and tension.
It’s available for Kroc Center members and non-members every day of the week during operation hours, at a minimal cost. McGowan and the staff are scheduling use of the chairs up to every quarter hour, up to 8:30 p.m.
For information regarding the HydroMassage experience at the Kroc Center, contact the Welcome Desk at 315-5762.
Lap Pool dome
Although it may still be the colder season, the Kroc Center is still seeking lifeguards to work early morning and afternoon shifts supervising swimmers in the lap pool. There’s no need to worry about the cold or rainy weather, the pool is located under an inflatable dome and the water is heated.
They actually had swimmers during the recent snowstorm.
The swimmers are getting lessons from instructors and using the weather-protected pool for personal workouts even in mid-winter, John Green, development and sale manager, said.
The heavy vinyl dome takes several staff members to erect and inflate (and to deconstruct).
There’s a door at each end. Swimmers change clothes in the Kroc building and enter the dome carefully by opening and closing first one door, and then the second one, so the inflation in the dome stays constant.
Lifeguards are still needed now, to work through the winter and spring, not just when the larger water park opens this summer.
They are responsible for the health, safety and welfare of those using the aquatics facilities and maintaining cleanliness of the pool deck, including the area inside the dome.
Lifeguard certification is preferred but not required to apply. The Salvation Army will help non-certified applicants obtain a certification upon hire.
For more information regarding lifeguarding at the Kroc Center, contact Delaney Carter, Aquatics & Sports Coordinator at 315-5766.
Another new addition
Still to be completed on the grounds of the Kroc Center near the swimming pool is a new 21-foot, six-sided climbing wall with an automated pulley system. Green said the climbers wouldn’t have to “belay” themselves, but would have the aid of the pulley.
The climbing wall was a gift from the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C. A Kerrville Kroc Advisory Board member traveled to Greenville to “trailer” it to Kerrville.
