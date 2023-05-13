‘Texas: An intersection of cultures’

Describing Texas as an “intersection of cultures” and an “epic with a cast of millions,” Dr. Don Frazier of the Texas Center at Schreiner University brought the story of Texas as an independent republic to attendees at a seminar at Dietert Center recently.
Frazier is the Director of the Texas Center and is committed to bringing the rich history and heritage of Texas not just to Schreiner students, but also to the community at large.
“I want to lean into the future and help bring the great heritage that is Texas to the next generation. People don’t realize we are 13 years away from the bicentennial, and that’s kind of a big deal, and so somebody needs to be in the position to help guide that process,” Frazier told the attendees at the event.
Frazier described Texas after independence was secured at the Battle of San Jacinto in April 1836 as an “accidental republic,” because the heroes who fought for Texas independence from Mexico, at the Alamo, Goliad and eventually San Jacinto, believed that Texas would be able to seek annexation to the United States quickly. In fact, the journey to annexation took almost a decade of effort by Sam Houston and others who went on to lead he republic.
A lot of issues faced the accidental republic and the number one issue was money, or lack of money, according to Frazier. In addition to no funds, the other issues included the fact that Mexico wasn’t keen on seeing Texas become a part of the U.S. and the indigenous people, especially the Comanche tribes, were opposed. The other important issue was expansion of slavery, since this was prior to the Civil War, plus the uncertain state boundaries that fueled a debate in Congress about annexation.
“When Massachusetts threatened to secede if Texas were annexed, South Carolina representatives said, ‘great. We’d rather have Texas’,” Frazier added.
Sam Houston became the first president of the republic after the first Texas Congress met in Oct. 1836. Houston was considered to be a “caretaker president” who would be the leader until annexation by the U.S. could be accomplished. Houston warned that the new republic’s biggest challenge was controlling the debt, but said that “peace is cheaper than war.” European nations became interested in the cotton grown on land in Texas, and England, France and Netherlands loaned money to the new republic in its early years.
“Sam Houston was an American, absolutely to his core, and he was just trying to figure out how to get the politics to align Texas DNA to the United States,” Frazier said.
Goals set by Houston which he believed would be for the “short-lived republic” included securing a permanent peace arrangement with the Comanche, which included the return of three captive women, most famously Quanah Parker; land grants to veterans who fought for Texas independence; and liberal land laws that would encourage more settlers to move to Texas from the U.S.
Liberal land laws included land grants of 1,280 acres to individuals until Oct. 1, 1837 and 640 acres until Jan. 1, 1842. Homestead laws were written to protect the settlers. Included in the homestead laws was the practice of granting homestead exemptions from taxation which still exist today.
When David G. Burnet succeeded Houston as the second president of the Republic of Texas, a formal constitution was written for the republic which guaranteed slavery in Texas, which further made annexation a challenge because the U.S. Congress did not want to see slavery extended into any new territory.
Houston returned for a second term as president of the republic, but the leader of the republic who finally accomplished the annexation goal was Anson Jones, during the presidency of James Polk on Dec. 29, 1845.
The settlement of Houston was designated as the original capital of the republic, but later the capital of Texas was permanently located in a new community called Austin, named after Stephen F. Austin who brought the first Anglo settlers into the territory. The capital was located at the crossing point of a line between Indianola (the original settlement on the Gulf coast) and Santa Fe (now New Mexico), and a line from Ft. Smith, Ark. where Austin’s settlers departed from and Monterrey (in Mexico).
When Texas joined the U.S. a part of the annexation agreement was that Texas retained its public lands, and the right to spawn an additional four states, but, Frazier said there was nothing in the agreement that allows Texas to secede.
“Texas can divide, but it cannot secede” Frazier said.
Frazier said the only international boundary within the United States that has ever existed is between the Republic of Texas and the United States. The only evidence that physically remains today is a granite marker located off the beaten path, deep in the woods in East Texas near the border with Louisiana.
A booklet called the “The Texas Story” was commissioned by the state to give to people who move to Texas when they get their drivers license, but Frazier said the legislature has not provided the funding for the booklet yet. Frazier is also working with the 1836 Commission formed by the Texas Education Agency to update curriculum in the public schools ahead of the bicentennial.
Frazier predicted that Texas is about to be the largest state in population in the nation because of the influx of new residents from other states. He also predicted that Texas will have great influence on national politics and national issues in the future.
“That make Texas an interesting place to live, and a psychosis for the rest of the nation, but Texas (in 1836) was one Indian raid away from failure,” Frazier added.
Frazier has proposed to have a twice-a-year event such as this presentation to share more of the history of Texas in the community. Future events would continue to be open to the public. In addition to many local attendees, a significant number of people who live in surrounding counties came to the presentation.
The Texas Center is the leading resource for information on the Texas experience. The center promotes the “Texas identity” described as bold, honest, authentic and unashamed, in all 254 counties in Texas and with all 45 million people.
For more information contact Frazier at (830) 792-7464 or DSFrazier@schreiner.edu.
