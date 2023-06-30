Political PAC, Paces get OK for election integrity meet

A second attempt to convince Kerr County Commissioners’ Court to sponsor a workshop on election integrity sponsored by Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces and his supporters in the “We the People- Liberty in Action” political action group was successful, with minor changes to the agenda item, at Monday’s regular meeting of the commissioners’ court.
The courtroom was packed with people wanting to speak on the topic, but County Judge Rob Kelly pointed out that the item on the agenda was only to approve the workshop. Despite his efforts about a dozen speakers were allowed to present to the court their justification for the need to have the meeting and the reasons why. Included in those who spoke were election officials and residents from Burnet, Williamson and Gillespie counties who urged the county to go forward with the workshop.
The issue, which has been discussed in multiple settings previously since the beginning of this year, is related to Paces and others wanting the county to go to hand counting of paper ballots after every election instead of using the voting machines, software, tabulation equipment and support provided by Hart Interactive, an Austin-based company. Their contention is that the equipment has Chinese-made components which make them easily hacked and would give someone the ability to alter the results of elections.
After more than an hour on the topic the court voted in a split three (Paces, Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris) to two vote (Kelly and Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz) to have a “town hall” at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. By changing it to a town hall, it means the court members are not obligated to attend.
One of the largest objections to the hand count involved the time involved and the use of calculators in the process.
“The Secretary of State (state’s chief election officer) has opined that the use of calculators was okay, and they do not have to be certified prior to the hand counting of the ballots,” Paces told the court.
Paces asked if anybody trusts China, and said, “I think we have enough concerned citizens who want their ballot to count. It is incumbent to consider the opportunity to save the taxpayers substantial money over the cost of the voting machines,” Paces argued.
County Tax Assessor/Collector Bob Reeves, who is the de-facto county elections officer, has repeatedly said there has never been an issue with the Hart machines and that he is concerned about not only the time that will be involved in hand counting, but also the ability to gather enough volunteers to complete the task on election night.
“Which one of you guys will take the calls from the Secretary of State at 8:30 p.m. on election night when we haven’t posted the early results,” Reeves asked the court.
Paces and his supporters have used the term “countywide voting” in several of their presentations previously, so Reeves clarified that term saying it actually means a voter could go to any precinct in the county and vote, which would be very challenging. He used the example of Pct. 2 Commissioner Jonathan Letz going to the Divide School to vote. Countywide voting is used in some counties where a majority of the voters live inside a defined area, much different from the 1,100 square miles of Kerr County.
Reeves also debunked an earlier report that the county’s Hart machines were not certified.
“I don’t know what Harris County does or what Loving County does, but I do know what this county does. The more we bring up this issue, the more it fuels the distrust,” Reeves argued.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris made several statements that left listeners wondering which way he would vote for much of the time.
“We need changes at the state level. I want every one of your votes to count. The biggest problem is if someone flips a switch in Bexar or Harris County and changes the outcome,” Harris said.
“I am fine with having a workshop, but I am concerned about it being done by a political action group,” Kelly said. Ultimately the meeting was changed to a town hall.
Courthouse moves
Also on Monday’s agenda was an addition to a previous meeting on the topic of relocating the Environmental Health Department from the lower level of the courthouse annex to allow the county treasurer’s office to move into that area. The idea of moving the Environmental Health Department to the building on Earl Garrett that now houses the public defender’s program was discussed two weeks ago, and the stakeholders were asked to return with a plan.
Environmental Health employee Gumaro Ramirez told the court that he and others in the department had visited the Earl Garrett property and located sufficient space that would accommodate their department and provide services to the public seeking septic permits.
“We would adjust our operations to appointments only until we can make the transition,” Ramirez said.
County Treasurer Tracy Soldan pointed out that when her office assumed the payroll duties for the county in April 2022 that she was told that additional office space would be provided. She said she was not aware that her office expansion was a part of the Nov. 2022 bond issue that failed.
“I have asked that this not be delayed any longer. In my mind, we need to move forward,” Soldan told the court.
Ultimately the court delayed any decision on the relocation of both departments until the public defender’s office could be consulted on the plan.
Money matters
The court approved the application by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for an Operation Lone Star Grant application for FY 2024 from the State of Texas. This year the department received $688,000, which has been used in the fighting the human smuggling issues in Kerr County
Commissioner Belew introduced the idea of moving un-used existing funds approved for use in purchasing equipment for the county’s Volunteer First Responder program back into the general fund. He questioned whether the program was still active, stating he had attempted to contact several of the first responders on the list he had with no success. HR Director Rosa Hernandez-Sanchez told the court that she recently received a new list of responders and four new applications and urged the court to leave the money in the budget for the program.
“I am getting things rolling again with the program,” Sanchez told the court.
“My concern was to put the money back in the general fund if we’re not using it,” Belew said and then withdrew his request.
Other Business
• Presented the 2022 Distinguished Service Award to representatives from the Kerr County Historical Commission;
• Authorized the closure of Gasoline Alley between Kerrville and Ingram from Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. to Aug 19 at noon for traffic control purposes during the “A-1 Transmission’s 45th Anniversary Celebra- tion,” requested by business owner Ed Doyle;
• Proclaimed the month of July as “Animal Awareness and Wellness Month” in Kerr County;
• Approved the county’s holiday schedule for FY 2023-24 and the county’s payroll schedule for FY 2023-24;
• Approved the 2023-24 renewal notice and benefit confirmation with the Texas Association of Counties for both the county medical insurance and renewal of the county liability coverage with TAC;
• Authorized a nominating committee to seek nominations and submit an application to the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce for a county employee to participate in the Kerr County Leadership Class 2023-24;
• Considered issues with several revisions of plats in the county, set hearings for others and considered renaming of an unnamed private road in Pct. 3.
After a short executive session, the court unanimously approved to publish an intent to sell a small parcel of property owned by the county across the road from Nimitz Elementary that was originally set aside for a fire station when the Kerrville South Volunteer Fire Department was active. Kerrville South VFD was disbanded several years ago, so the property is not appropriate for any other use by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.