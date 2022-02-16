COVID-19 cases drop 'significantly' over last week

Kerr County’s local COVID-19 situation has improved over the past week and helping provide further protect against the virus for citizens will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 US 27 in Kerrville.
The clinic will be a drive-through, with the entrance to be through the west side of the event center, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The following vaccines will be available: Moderna (for those aged 18 years and older), Pfizer (for ages 12 years and older), Johnson & Johnson (for ages 18 years and older) and the Pedi-Pfizer (for children aged 5 to 11 years old.)
Situation Improved
Kerr County’s active COVID-19 cases dropped significantly this week, with 69 cases posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services – 82 fewer than the 151 cases a week ago on Monday, Feb. 7.
While that figure may not account for any positive results diagnosed by home testing kits or clinics, it is still a good indicator of the reduction we’re seeing in local cases,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center also showed a decline -- numbering 16 on Monday, which is down by 4 individuals from the 20 patients in the Kerrville facility a week ago. Of those patients, 4 were in the intensive care unit. Of those 4, 3 were on ventilators and 1 was on BiPap treatment.
Across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County, there were 747 COVID-19 patients on Monday. That number is down by 331 patients from the 1,078 reported just a week ago from those same regional facilities.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Thomas said. “Let’s hope this downward trend continues.”
On the negative side, there were 3 more fatalities of permanent Kerr County citizens posted over the past week, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 163.
The following are updated statistics:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Feb. 14, 2022
• 163 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19. (***One death has been added over the past week, according to the Texas DSHS)
• 69 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services
• The # of recoveries -- people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects – is no longer being reported by the Texas DSHS
• 16 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville. Of those 16 patients, 3 were fully vaccinated. Also, 4 patients were stationed in PRMC‟s ICU, with 3 on ventilators and 1 on BiPap.
• 747 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County.
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Feb. 14, 2022
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 61,283 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents
• 28,783 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine
• 24,807 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine
• 10,230 citizens who have received their booster dose
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Feb. 14, 2022
• 5-11 years old – 290 people fully vaccinated
• 12-15 years old – 754 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 7,800 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 6,118 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 7,228 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,614 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 3 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF Feb. 14, 2022:
24,807 people in Kerr County are fully vaccinated
49.54% of Kerr County‟s population over 5 years of age are fully vaccinated.
66.64% of the county‟s residents over the age of 5 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
