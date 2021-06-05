KPUB, AACOG partner for energy-saving Doyle event

The Kerrville Public Utility Board and Alamo Area Council of Governments will be partnering with the Doyle Community Center for the community’s “Food for the Soul and Juneteenth Celebration” that will be hosted on Friday, June 11.
The community event will be located at the Doyle Center Pavilion from 12-2 p.m., and festivities will include a celebration of culture, music, food tastings, line dancing, giveaways and drawings.
Representatives from both KPUB and AACOG will be present at the event to promote energy efficiency, home energy saving tips and funding available through AACOG’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). AACOG’s program is designed to help low-income people, particularly the elderly and handicapped, overcome the high cost of energy by installing energy conservation measures at no cost to the applicant. AACOG’s program is 100 percent free for those who income-qualify and can be available to both renters and home-owners.
Although AACOG’s WAP program does not address major home repairs, it can help lower the amount of energy used in a home by enhancing the structure’s thermal boundary. Like a styrofoam cup, the house will stay warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. The less energy it takes to heat or cool the house, the more money that is saved on utility bills.
Additionally, KPUB will be providing complimentary energy-saving educational materials and home weatherization kits to the first 50 attendees, first come, first served.
“As a not-for-profit utility company, helping our neighbors save energy and money is important to us,” said KPUB Director of Customer & Community Relations, Allison Bueché. “We’re thrilled to partner with AACOG to provide program and educational opportunities that share the ways that our community can lower their energy bills.”
For questions, contact Bueché at 792-8250 or the Doyle Community Center at 257-4446. KPUB’s energy savings tips can be found online at kpub.com, and AACOG’s WAP program information is available online at aacog.com/ 120/Weatherization-Assistance-Program.
About KPUB
The Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) was acquired by the City of Kerrville in 1987. KPUB serves approximately 22,750 customers throughout a 146 square mile service area including Kerrville, Center Point, Ingram, Hunt, and surrounding areas in Kerr County. KPUB is overseen by a five-member board of trustees who serve without compensation and who are responsible to the City of Kerrville for the management and control of the system.
KPUB is a responsive and efficient locally-owned provider of reliable, high-quality utility service at the lowest responsible price.
