VA Medical Centers, Clinics issue weather advisory

The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital and San Antonio Outpatients Clinics will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Kerrville VA Medical Center will provide telephone and virtual appointments only. Face-to-Face appointments will be cancelled.
The Victoria Outpatient Clinic remains fully operational.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Kerrville VA Medical Center, and Victoria Outpatient Clinic will be converted to virtual or telephone visits to the fullest extent possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.